Prince William gets green light on ambitious Somerset property plans

The Prince and Princess of Wales moved into their dream "forever home" at the end of 2026, along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. While the King's son may be happily settled in his eight-bed Windsor property, Forest Lodge, he has a new housing project on his mind.

As the Duke of Cornwall, William heads up the Duchy of Cornwall, an expansive property and land portfolio which spans across 23 counties and includes housing developments, castles and commercial property. In 2027, there's an ambitious new project taking place, where 620 homes will be built in Shepton Mallet, Somerset.

© Alamy Stock Photo A view in Shepton Mallet, Somerset

The plans have just been approved, after lengthy negotiations and much back and forth. In the past, high levels of phosphate in nearby waters have blocked home plans. The Duchy is working with the developer C G Fry and Son Ltd, and the new estate will also include a primary school, a care home and commercial space.

© Getty Prince William has ambitious plans

It has been stated that 30 per cent of the homes will be 'affordable housing', which is part of the government's initiative to ensure the UK has financially accessible housing. Usually, new-built estates have around 10 per cent affordable housing, so for this Somerset project to have up to 30 per cent, the Duchy's efforts will be applauded.

How the ownership of the Duchy works has been laid out in the rules. "A charter ruled that each future Duke of Cornwall would be the eldest surviving son of the Monarch and the heir to the throne," which would make Prince George the Duke of Cornwall, and controller of the Duchy upon his father's accession to the throne one day.

The ups and downs of the Duchy of Cornwall

© Getty Prince William inherited The Duchy of Cornwall from his father King Charles

The Duchy provides William with a private income close to £23 million per year, which is used to fund his charitable, private and official endeavours. The income also covers the cost of staffing William and Kate's household, with the number of employees rising from 66 to 68 in the year to April.

Despite the financial successes and future developments, the Duchy's plans don't always run smoothly. Residents on the edge of Poundbury in Dorset spoke to the The Telegraph about their concerns over their obscured countryside view because of the Duchy's plans. Homeowners claim their properties were sold with an "open countryside view," and trees are now ruining that. The Duchy has been branded "arrogant" by the residents.