Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's 'crumbling' home that hasn't been inspected in 22 years

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is set to leave Royal Lodge, the grace-and-favour property he has called home since 2004. However, before his move, a new report has unearthed details surrounding the inspection history of the property that reveal it hasn't undergone one for the entire 22-year-occupancy of King Charles' brother.

According to the Daily Mail, not one Crown Estate official carried out an inspection of Royal Lodge during the whole time Andrew lived there.

© Getty Andrew is set to move out of Royal Lodge

Was Andrew paying rent at Royal Lodge?

In short, the former prince did not pay proper rent during his tenure at Royal Lodge. A copy of the leasehold agreement for Royal Lodge, which was obtained by The Times, revealed that while Andrew paid £1 million for the lease plus at least £7.5 million for refurbishments (which were completed in 2005), he has paid only "one peppercorn (if demanded)" in rent per year, since 2003.

© Shutterstock The paint on the exterior of Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park is starting to crumble in places

His peppercorn rent agreement involved a nominal or token amount that satisfied the legal requirements of the contract from Andrew, but it is so low an amount that its function is more symbolic than anything else.

In terms of maintenance, the father of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie was responsible for painting the interior of the property every seven years and ensuring the landscaped grounds and gardens were kept in good order.

© Getty Royal Lodge has a history as a grace and favour property, but Andrew holds a 75-year lease

To ensure Andrew's compliance, the lease on Royal Lodge states that Crown Estate officials had the right to enter the premises to ascertain if the rules had been followed, if they gave "reasonable notice".

What state is Royal Lodge in?

The lack of an inspection by officials shows in the state of the building. New photos obtained in October 2025 revealed that the exterior paintwork on the home is crumbling, and cracks are starting to appear. The state of the interior is yet to be revealed publicly.

When will Andrew leave Royal Lodge?

As for when Andrew will leave Royal Lodge, as far as the public knows, the final moving date is still up in the air. However, royal author Robert Jobson told HELLO! in December: "The disgraced royal has made it clear to the King and courtiers who sent him packing, that he is going nowhere fast.

© WireImage Andrew has lived at Royal Lodge since 2004

"Despite formal notice being served in October to surrender his Royal Lodge lease, he won't budge until February at the earliest," he continued, adding: "Why the delay? Logistics. Moving two decades of accumulated life from 30 rooms into a modest cottage takes time, close sources say. It is understood Andrew's Sandringham property isn't ready. Downsizing is complex, the Palace says."