Kurt Russell dancing at his Colorado house party shares glimpse into famous family's fabulous life

Kurt Russell well and truly stole the show at his family's recent party, and it's safe to say he knows how to celebrate!

The Hollywood star was pictured dancing around a firepit while playing the drums outside in the grounds of his Aspen home on New Year's Eve.

The beloved actor and Goldie Hawn throw a family party every year, which is attended by their children and grandchildren.

Goldie's daughter, Kate Hudson, since posted pictures from the festivities, which included the fun snapshot, showing a fun and down-to-earth side of her stepfather.

Kurt built their family home in the late nineties and the couple have another property nearby which was built by Goldie, and is where their family often stay.

© Instagram Kurt Russell had the time of his life at his and Goldie Hawn's NYE party at their home in Colorado

Goldie's oldest son Oliver Hudson recently opened up to HELLO! about the family's holiday traditions in Colorado.

He told us: "We're very traditional in the sense that we read The Night Before Christmas – 'Merry Christmas to all, to all a good night,' – and then we have someone who will dress up as Santa, running behind the trees and in the snow behind the lights, and the kids are losing their minds."

© Instagram A glimpse inside Goldie and Kurt's Aspen home over the holidays

Between their children, Goldie and Kurt have eight grandchildren.

Oliver shares children Wilder, Bodhi and Rio with wife Erinn Bartlett, while Kate Hudson is mom to grown-up son Ryder - who she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson - along with son Bingham, who she shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani, who she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

© Getty Images Goldie and Kurt love Aspen

Wyatt Russell and his wife Meredith Hagner are parents to two young sons, Buddy and Boone.

The couple relocated from Los Angeles to Aspen after the LA wildfires in January 2025, and have been enjoying their new lifestyle very much.

© GC Images Goldie and Kurt are often seen around Aspen

Goldie has set an incredible example for her family over the years, with Oliver telling us: "Even in times of tumult or if things aren't going the way that you want them to go, you can find nuggets of joy, and that's what my mom is about. Waking up in the morning is joyful – we have another day to live – and that's how she's lived her life and instead of explaining it to us, she lives it that way and then we as the kids hopefully take that in, take that on, and then pass it on to our children."