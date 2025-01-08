Goldie Hawn's famous family forced to evacuate after 'heart wrenching' fires — see horrifying photos

Los Angeles county is being devastated by the Palisades fire, which has already claimed the lives of two people and destroyed over 1000 homes and businesses. Others in the area have been ordered to evacuate their homes.

Many residents have been left stranded and without power or resources, and several have shared updates on social media to keep the rest of the world in the know while also spreading awareness and sharing resources.

Celebrities living in Los Angeles have also been greatly affected by the fire, as are Hollywood events such as the SAG Awards nominations announcement the morning of January 8, or film premieres on January 7 such as Jennifer Lopez's Unstoppable.

Several are sharing updates on their social media pages about their condition, with one coming from Meredith Hagner, who also lives in the area with her husband Wyatt Russell and their two young boys, Buddy, four, and Boone, 11 months.

Meredith, 37, shared several photos from the nearby areas, capturing the horrifying image of the fire tearing through their community and the homes in the area. "My beautiful canyon. My beautiful community."

She followed up with another photo from a higher vantage point, capturing the devastation caused in the region. The actress clarified that she and her family had safely evacuated, although the fate of their home was dubious at the time.

"My little family is safe. Not sure about our house but – I'm so lucky," she penned. "But man do I love our special seaside community so deeply. Heart wrenching."

She added another video capturing the burnt remains of their town, calling it "incomprehensible," and then followed it up with a throwback photo of her kids playing on the beach near their home.

"Living in this tight community by the sea has been the greatest blessing," she wrote, then adding another photo of one of her sons playing in their backyard, his face obscured with an emoji.

Meredith mentioned that many other members of Wyatt's family lived close by as well and presumably also had to evacuate, specifically mentioning his parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, plus his half siblings Kate and Oliver Hudson, as well as their respective families.

"Such a sense of community. Of home. Of connectedness," she wrote. "Of sticky sweet salty air and trippy plants and the best neighbors. Feels worlds away from LA."

Meredith continued: "My husband grew up here and went to preschool on the corner. His parents live down the road. His sister lives down the road and so does his brother. It's just unfathomable. Our little pocket of bliss."

Goldie and Kurt own a mansion in California where they reside primarily when they're working or attending events. However, they also own a home in Aspen, Colorado where they often go during the holidays.

Kate is a mom-of-three, with her oldest son Ryder Robinson currently living in New York. She is engaged to Danny Fujikawa. Oliver and his wife Erinn Bartlett are also parents of three.

For more information and resources, check out the updates shared by the Los Angeles Fire Department