The Repair Shop's Will Kirk leaves Surrey family home he moved into 1 year ago

Will Kirk, the restoration expert best known for his work on BBC's The Repair Shop, left behind his beloved Wandsworth home in London last year, moving with his wife, Polly Snowdon, and their two children to the Surrey countryside. Though the family typically keeps their personal lives more private, they occasionally share glimpses into what their home is like. Never afraid to get his hands dirty at home or on camera, Will has been a lot about his DIY renovations at home and documenting sweet insights into his private family life.

Taking to Instagram, the 40-year-old revealed that he's not at his family's newly-redone house. In fact, he's incredibly far from it. On his Instagram Stories, Will shared a brief video sitting on The Repair Shop truck with an incredibly scenic background and a caption that revealed his location. Alongside the clip, taken on the side of the road with greenery and valleys aplenty behind him, he penned: "Back on the road [Scottish flag]".

Though we don't know for sure, this could mean that the restoration expert is already filming another season of the beloved BBC series, of which the majority is typically shot in Court Barn at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in West Sussex. Does this mean that season 15 of The Repair Shop is on the horizon? We can't say yet, but it's looking good!

Will Kirk's 'back-breaking' renovations

The 40-year-old is especially known for being very hands on when it comes to DIY, and he proved it once again in a recent transformation video of his bedroom, in which he showcased the process of unearthing the Victorian floorboards that had been hidden unearth his carpet, confessing that he had ignored the "horror stories" before he began the process.

At the beginning of the video, Will was standing in a large room with white walls and grey carpets that had seen better days, which he then began to rip up. He walked his followers through the process, right from levelling to re-polishing the wooden boards. The results of the DIY expert's room transformation made the space look almost unrecognisable!