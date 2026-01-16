Travelling Auctioneers star Bee Harford's big life overhaul for career

Briony Harford, aka Bee Harford, is a new face on Antiques Road Trip and The Travelling Auctioneers and her day job is working for international auction house, Bonhams. She is the Regional Manager covering Yorkshire, Derbyshire and the North East of England, but that's miles away from her roots.

In a brand interview on the Bonhams website, Bee explains that she was "born and raised in the Malvern Hills," which is a three-hour drive from where she works now as she is based at Bowcliffe Hall, near leads. "My parents ran a graphic design agency from the ground floor of our family home, so art and design were a huge part of my life and upbringing," she added.

© BBC/STV The Travelling Auctioneers: Briony Harford

As well as her move up north, Bee's job also takes her to the UK capital, London for auctions as well as overseas to the USA. Well versed in travel, she then joined the Travelling Auctioneers in 2025, and we've since seen her star appear alongside other experts like Raj Bisram and JJ Chalmers. "What an absolute joy to work with these fantastic people," she has said about her co-stars.

© BBC Briony gets to travel for her work

Malvern is still home in her heart though, as she recently wrote on Instagram to her 6,000 followers: "I am very proud to come from such a fantastic place with an incredible community. What a place that I am so privileged to call home."

Her LinkedIn page reveals that she has a Masters in Fine and Decorative Art and she specialises in old masters, modern art, ceramics and furniture. She was the first woman in four decades to stand at the rostrum in charge of the auction at the Staffordshire Motorcycle Show in 2021.

© BBC/STV Bee Harford and Saf Fäkir

What is Briony's private home like?

While her Instagram is kept regularly updated, she keeps it very professional, sharing snaps and videos from her time in auction houses and keeping her home life very private.

However, comments in her Bonhams interview do give us a hint on her home set-up. When asked about what antiques she likes, she confessed: "I am a bit of a magpie! I am attracted to anything shiny. I collect antique jewellery and antique silver personally. I am also known to buy bronzes. My favourite being a sweet little Japanese 19th Century crab that I bought from an antiques fair – no bigger than 2 inches squared but he sits on my sideboard and gets a lucky pat on the head most mornings!"