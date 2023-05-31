Has Nicola Peltz Beckham moved in with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham?

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham are currently in the UK – so where are they staying?

Nicola Peltz Beckham put on a cosy display with her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham for a family night out to see Elton John in concert. The fashionistas posed alongside Victoria's daughter Harper Seven for a cute photo backstage at the show.

While Nicola and her husband Brooklyn are over from the US, is it possible they've moved in with David and Victoria at their Holland Park mansion?

The iconic £31 million family home is located in one of the most expensive areas in London, and it's not just the postcode that's impressive.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham films inside private kitchen

The vast house even has separate quarters where their eldest Brooklyn used to live before he moved stateside with Nicola. There's every chance the pair could be using this space for a stopover, that's only if Brooklyn's brother Romeo hasn't already commandeered the space.

Elsewhere, there is a wide hallway with chic monochrome tiles, where Victoria likes to pose for photos, as well as a private gym and Victoria's own dressing room-cum-home office.

© Gilbert Carrasquillo The couple are currently in London

The living room is cosy with a real fire and patterned wallpaper, while their epic kitchen is beautifully modern with an island and a dining table.

© Instagram Victoria modelled her backless dress inside her London home with David Beckham

While shooting a beauty video, Victoria gave fans a look inside the family's marble clad bathroom that wouldn't look out of place inside a five-star hotel.

Where are David and Victoria Beckham's other homes?

As well as their London residence, the It-couple have places in the Cotswolds and Miami. Their UK country retreat is used often for weekends and holidays, and it is where the family hunkered down for the pandemic.

MORE: Nicola Peltz Beckham just rocked a nineties trend you need to see

© Photo: Instagram The family love spending time at their Cotswolds home

The incredible converted farmhouse boasts luxurious-yet-rustic décor throughout and highlights of the home include the manmade lake, the home gym, and the impressive outdoor kitchen. A recent installment was of a special luxury tent for the family to host al fresco events.

© Photo: Getty Images The family have a property in Miami too

Their Miami apartment is altogether different but provides the same wow-factor. Think helicopter landing pad on the roof, access to an outdoor pool with skyline views and super-chic interiors.

CHECK IT OUT: Victoria Beckham dazzles in striking bodycon dress in wholesome family photo

Where do Nicola Peltz Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham live?

At the moment, the couple appear to be living at Nicola's former bachelorette pad, and they have shown off glimpses inside of the immaculately styled space.

The couple parted ways with their former residence

During thanksgiving celebrations, their cooking area was showcased and the couple's vast kitchen features not one but two kitchen islands.

Their bedroom is also similarly chic with muted tones and modern accessories.

When Nicola graced the cover of Cosmopolitan UK she made one surprising remark, revealing that the couple regret selling their first home together, a $11million Beverly Hills property, calling the idea "silly".

We did have a house in LA at one point, but we sold it because we were like, 'Oh, we're going to go to Florida for a while'. And then we're like, 'No, just kidding, we have to be in LA for work.' It was so silly of us. And now we're saving up money to get our dream house. But we both honestly love New York so much. If our work was there, we'd be there in five seconds."

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories?Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.