Prince William and Princess Kate's £200 laundry room upgrade at Forest Lodge

Prince William and Princess Kate have added special measures at all three of their royal residences to prevent the microplastics, it has been revealed. The royals have had innovative devices added to their washing machines at their properties, Forest Lodge, Apartment 1A Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall, which work to catch the microplastics that come from clothes.

The filters are made by a brand called MATTER, which is based in Bristol and this news comes as the Prince of Wales visits their headquarters on Thursday. MATTER is a climate technology company tackling the growing global problem of microplastic pollution, and the company was a 2025 Earthshot Prize Finalist which clearly struck a chord with the eco-conscious prince.

As well as having a hands-on demo of the domestic filtration system at their base in the West Country, William will engage in talks about how the brand plans to scale up. There are two options, a filter which can be added to existing washing machines (on sale via Bosch for £199) as well as a new washing machine with the filter already built in. The being a huge brand champion, William has managed to bag himself a sample, testing out the microfibre filtration technology for himself.

We know that the royal family have a passion for eco efforts, with King Charles being an open advocate for pioneering sustainable practices like solar panels and organic farming. Plus, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were known to have an eco-boiler fitted at their UK home, Frogmore Cottage.

Forest Lodge life

This is one of the first clues we've had about William and Kate's life inside their new home, Forest Lodge. The couple, along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, moved into the eight-bed Windsor residence in November 2025, and it has been made clear that the couple are paying "market rent" for the mansion. People reports that during the German state visit, Kate let slip about her ongoing renovations at the property. The publication reports that Kate said: "We are putting together some mood boards for the room, and we will start after Christmas."