Inside the life of Tom Cruise's first ex-wife Mimi Rogers today at 70

On January 27, 2026, actress Mimi Rogers celebrated her milestone 70th birthday!

The star, born Miriam Ann Spickler, has been actively working in the entertainment industry since her screen debut in the 1981 TV shows Hill Street Blues and Quincy, M.E.

However, her public profile rose in 1987 when she tied the knot with Tom Cruise, who was emerging as Hollywood's biggest breakout star thanks to roles in Risky Business, The Color of Money, and Top Gun.

While it is believed that she is the one who introduced Tom to Scientology, given that she grew up in the church (thanks to her father's interest in it) and was also her future husband's "auditor," their marriage was ultimately short-lived, ending in 1990 (Tom married his second wife, Nicole Kidman, just later that year).

© Getty Images Tom Cruise and Mimi Rogers were married from 1987 to 1990

What has Mimi been up to since? Here's all you need to know…

© Getty Images Her love life In 1990, shortly after her divorce from Tom was finalized, Mimi met producer and assistant director Chris Ciaffa, now 62. Their first meeting was on the set of the 1991 TV movie Fourth Story, and they quickly struck up a romance. They dated for 13 years before finally tying the knot in March of 2003 at the Beverly Hills courthouse, and have stayed married ever since. She told Closer Weekly of their relationship: "Well, I think at the end of the day, you just got to be really, really good friends. And really be okay with one another as you are." "I think in a relationship if there's a lot of 'it will be great if only these three things changed,' you're sort of asking for trouble. Because sometimes people change, sometimes they don't. So I think at the end of the day, you got to like each other that way you are, and be really good friends."

© Getty Images Her family In 1995, Mimi and Chris welcomed their first child, a daughter named Lucy Rogers-Ciaffa (now 30). Lucy tried her hand at acting and directing as well, but per Mimi, she currently works with Amazon Studios as an executive in their comedy series department. They welcomed their son Charlie Rogers-Ciaffa (now 24) in July 2001. Charlie started out as a baseball player for his high school and college teams, and now works as a certified personal trainer, dietician and bodybuilder.

© Getty Images Her career Mimi's career has thrived since her divorce from Tom, receiving the greatest praise of her career in 1991 for her turn in the religious drama The Rapture. Her other most notable films include The Mirror Has Two Faces (1996), Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997), Ginger Snaps (2000) and Hope Springs (2012). She has also made a name for herself on TV, with a lead role in the short-lived soap Paper Dolls in 1984, and other starring turns in shows like Bosch (2015-21) and its sequel Bosch: Legacy (2022-25). Mimi also had recurring roles in The X-Files, The Loop, Two and a Half Men, and NCIS.

© Getty Images She continues to act, most recently starring in the 2026 film Night Nurse, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival the day before her 70th birthday. Her role as Doctor Mann marks her first feature film appearance in eight years.

