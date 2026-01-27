WATCH: Ree Drummonnd shares new glimpse of stunning 433k-acre ranch as she reveals husband's heroic act

Good thing Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd Drummond are professional ranchers.

Over the weekend, per a post shared on Instagram by Drummond Ranch, where the couple live and work, Ladd "noticed a cow by herself in the distance," who had given birth the day prior, but he couldn't find her calf with her.

When he finally found the calf, he was "freezing," and he "hadn't nursed at all and was too weak to follow its mama."

The video documents how Ree and Ladd nursed the calf back to health, amid the snow storm that came across much of the south and northeast, and gave a glimpse into their ranch operations at their expansive 433k-acre ranch.

The video was quick to bring out praise from friends and fans alike in the comments section under the post, with HGTV star Jenny Marrs writing: "Goodness ranching is not for the faint of heart and it also is the very best, honest work. Praying right now for this momma and baby!" as others followed suit with: "Look at the sweet baby calf! So glad he was found and can be reunited with the mother soon," and: "Bless her and y'all and her sweet mama!" as well as: "This was a breath of fresh air on my timeline. Thanks for posting.