Ant McPartlin relocating to £10m Surrey home – over 30 miles from Dec Donnelly

Ant McPartlin might be an icon of the north, but his new home is all the way down in Surrey. Having moved out of his Wimbledon pad, the I'm a Celebrity host, 50, has purchased a new family home to the tune of £10 million, according to a new report in the Daily Mail.

The Newcastle native has opted for a sprawling new-build pad that has cost him more than £1 million in stamp duty alone. He will share the home with his wife, Anne-Marie Corbett, whom he wed in 2021, her two teenage daughters, Daisy and Poppy, and the couple's son, Wilder, whom they welcomed in 2024.

© Getty Images The couple have moved to leafy Surrey

Ant's big move

In moving to Surrey, the star will be over 30 miles from his best friend and co-presenter, Declan Donnelly, who lives in Chiswick, south London, with his wife Ali and their two children, Isla, seven, and Jack, three.

© Getty Anne-Marie and Ant used to live in Wimbledon

Before his move to Surrey, Ant lived considerably closer to Dec in a Wimbledon pad with Anne-Marie and the children. The move out of Wimbledon comes after Ant and his wife became embroiled in a neighbour dispute over their proposed renovation plans.

Ant's neighbour dispute at London home

The dispute, which saw them leave the three-storey £6 million pad they had called home since 2019 behind, revolved around the couple's plan to remove six trees. In February 2024, it came to light that Ant and Anne-Marie were granted permission to cut down four cypress trees, a Weymouth pine and a yew, despite them being protected by a Tree Preservation Order - a legal order made by the local council to protect a specific tree from being cut down.

© Getty Ant has moved over 30 miles from Dec, who lives in Chiswick

The neighbours accused Ant and Anne-Marie of seeking permission to fell healthy trees. As per the Daily Mail, an objection letter from one of the pair's neighbours read: "No justification is given for felling these substantial trees, other than the applicant's wish to allow re-landscaping of part of their garden. There is no suggestion that any of the trees are dangerous or diseased.

"The personal whim of the applicant should not override the benefit to the community and the environment in retaining these trees."

© Instagram The couple's Wimbledon home featured stylish panelling

Consequently, the former Saturday Night Takeaway host submitted revised plans which suggested keeping all six of the trees but instead extending the existing garden room to form a gym, a study, a games room, and a studio.

However, despite the assessment of Ant's revised plan having concluded that "the property owners are going over and above to minimise ground disturbance", it seems the star has abandoned ship in pursuit of a quiet life in Surrey.