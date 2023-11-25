I'm A Celebrity's Ant McPartlin's colourful home is worlds apart from Dec's modern property

Ant and Dec are the presenting duo that are rarely seen apart, and up until a few years ago, their close proximity extended to their homes too.

When they weren't filming During the I'm A Celebrity or Saturday Night Takeaway, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly could spend time at their respective properties in Chiswick – which happened to be on the same road!

© Getty Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly no longer live on the same street

While Dec continues to live in West London with his wife Ali Astall and their daughter Isla in a property estimated to be worth £5 million, Ant put his former home with his ex-wife Lisa on the market in January 2019. He now lives in Wimbledon with his wife Anne-Marie Corbett in a £6 million home featuring seven bedrooms and a large media room.

But their interiors differ greatly, judging from the rare glimpses fans have had on their joint Instagram account…

WATCH: Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly dialled into Saturday Night Takeaway from home

A clip taken during the coronavirus pandemic revealed Dec's home has a muted colour palette of cream, white and black, unlike Ant's living room which follows a navy and mustard colour-clash theme.

The panelled walls are painted a bold shade of blue, as are the in-built shelving units which hold Ant's numerous awards, including a BAFTA. Meanwhile, a door leading out into his hallway is painted in the same hue to give the illusion of a much bigger space.

© Instagram Dec showed off his navy living room with stylish panelling

Ant also has a gorgeous velvet corner sofa in the centre of the room in a similar cornflower hue. It is styled up with yellow cushions and throws which add a statement pop of colour.

There is a brown leather table in the centre of the room, which no doubt doubles as a comfy bench for Ant and Anne-Marie to rest their legs. A matching storage box can be seen at the side of the sofa, filled with magazines.

© Instagram The presenter has been pictured inside a monochromatic living room

The pristine white ceiling pops immaculately against the rest of the room, and the spotlights shine ambient lighting down into the space. While we can't see the back wall, we imagine it is lined with big windows, as plenty of natural light can be seen flooding the room.

© Instagram The space features a cream sofa and a mirror

By comparison, Dec's living room is a calming haven made up of neutrals, with cream walls and sofas topped with navy patterned cushions. A rectangular mirror hangs above the sofa, while a glass table lamp sits on a table to one side.

Want to see more of their homes? Dec has shared a glimpse at his impressive home gym, which pays tribute to his beloved Newcastle United football team, while Ant's home reportedly boasts a swimming pool in the garden.

PHOTOS: Mind-blowing celebrity Christmas decorations of 2023 so far