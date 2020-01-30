﻿
Take a look inside Caroline Flack's £1.1m London home as she prepares to rent it out

The Love Island star's house has been on the market since September

Caroline Flack has reportedly taken her flat off the market so she can rent it out as an extra source of income instead. The Love Island host, who has been replaced by Laura Whitmore on the current series following her arrest in December, had originally listed her £1.1million two-bed home for sale in September. However, the stylish home is now expected to be let out as a rental property instead.

The 40-year-old regularly shared glimpses inside the period conversion home, which has double-height ceilings and boasts a spacious open plan living area, two bedrooms and original windows, on her Instagram account. Meanwhile, the estate agent photos offer an even better insight into the flat, which is filled with colourful accessories and statement art – it would certainly make a gorgeous home for any future tenants. Keep reading to see more of Caroline's home…

The Love Island host has added splashes of colour to her living room with a green rug featuring a striking leopard print from Diane von Furstenberg, and costs £3,320. Meanwhile, an industrial-style wooden coffee table sits on top of it at the centre of the room.

 

Bringing even more colour into the home is Caroline’s bright blue velvet sofa, which she has topped with contrasting fuchsia cushions.

Caroline's flat has an open plan living room and kitchen, with a wooden breakfast bar dividing the two spaces. The modern kitchen has a cool monochrome aesthetic, with geometric wall tiles, a patterned rug and pastel pink Smeg fridge to add a cool pop of colour.

Bold shades of pink and green add a quirky touch to Caroline’s kitchen, which has a hexagonal mirror hanging on the wall next to the fridge, and mixed patterned wall tiles.

The kitchen features white cabinets with wooden worktops and a ceramic sink, which Caroline has offset with patterned wall tiles. Adding a cool finishing touch is her pink Smeg fridge, which costs around £1,200.

 

Caroline invested in a striking floor-to-ceiling size canvas painting by Tomo Campbell in 2018, which she showcased in an Instagram post as it leaned against the wall in her open plan kitchen and living area.

The property has a large hallway with parquet flooring and a patterned rug. While the room is all painted white, Caroline has added character with decorative touches including framed wall art that reads ‘It’s rude to stare’, red cushions on the stairs, and full-length mirrors.

Parquet flooring, double-height ceilings and huge sash windows – what isn't there to love about Caroline's living area? The TV presenter has lined one wall with bookshelves, with a full-length mirror and lots more artwork and quirky prints on the walls.

There are two bedrooms in the flat, including this double room which has a soft purple colour palette across the walls, bedding and accessories.

The bathroom is luxurious with dark grey tiles halfway up the walls and a similar pastel shade to the bedroom on the other half. And who doesn't love a roll-top bath?

Glass doors lead out to the garden, which has a wooden decking area, lawn, and what appears to be a summerhouse at the end.

