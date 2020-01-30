Take a look inside Caroline Flack's £1.1m London home as she prepares to rent it out

Caroline Flack has reportedly taken her flat off the market so she can rent it out as an extra source of income instead. The Love Island host, who has been replaced by Laura Whitmore on the current series following her arrest in December, had originally listed her £1.1million two-bed home for sale in September. However, the stylish home is now expected to be let out as a rental property instead.
The 40-year-old regularly shared glimpses inside the period conversion home, which has double-height ceilings and boasts a spacious open plan living area, two bedrooms and original windows, on her Instagram account. Meanwhile, the estate agent photos offer an even better insight into the flat, which is filled with colourful accessories and statement art – it would certainly make a gorgeous home for any future tenants. Keep reading to see more of Caroline's home…
Photo: Rightmove