Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could live in Malibu

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly considering a move to Los Angeles

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are just a couple of short weeks away from the end of their official royal duties on 31 March, and Meghan has already returned to Canada now their final engagements are over. Prince Harry and Meghan have been based on Vancouver Island for the last few months and it was anticipated that they would look for a second home there, but recent reports suggest that they may invest in a property in Malibu instead.

The Californian city would be an ideal base for the royal couple; not only would it allow Harry, Meghan and their baby son Archie to spend more time with Meghan's mum Doria Ragland, but it is also less than an hour's drive away from Hollywood, home to several film and TV powerhouses who the couple may wish to work with now they are striving to become financially independent.

It has been reported that Harry and Meghan have eyed up Kylie Jenner's former rental home, Petra Manor, an eight-bedroom residence that has an outdoor swimming pool, tennis court, indoor cinema and dance studio. But we've also rounded up some other incredible properties that are currently on the market that would be fit for the royals…

Kylie's former home would be ideal for the Sussexes, with lots of amenities including a bar, wine cellar, dance studio, tennis court and swimming pool.

Photo: Stay Awhile Villas

Carbon Beach Ter, Malibu - £38.8million ($49.9million)

Should the Sussexes have a cool £39million to spare, they could snap up this incredible five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home, which sits on a 17 acre estate and also overlooks the ocean. The house would allow the family to spend plenty of time outdoors, with glass doors that open out to the pool area on the ground floor, and a huge balcony on the first floor.

Photos: Douglas Elliman/ Zillow

The ground floor of the house has a huge open plan kitchen, dining room and living area decorated with natural colours, featuring wooden panelling on the ceilings and stone flooring.

Photos: Douglas Elliman/ Zillow

The house has facilities to rival a luxury health spa including a sauna, steam room, Jacuzzi and a gym, which would be ideal for the royal couple.

Photos: Douglas Elliman/ Zillow

Encinal Canyon, Malibu - £5.8million ($7.5million)

With its five acre estate and canyon location, this property would offer the privacy that Prince Harry and Meghan are looking for, as well as some incredible ocean views. The house spans 8,000 square feet and has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, an outdoor pool, spa and expansive terraces, making it ideal for entertaining.

Photos: Sotheby's Realty

This pool house is ideal for entertaining, with a bar and seating area that leads out to the terrace and swimming pool.

Photos: Sotheby's Realty

Sea Star Drive, Malibu - £3.08million ($3.9million)

Set within a gated community overlooking the ocean, this six-bedroom, eight-bathroom house is located within walking distance of the beach and nature hiking trails, which is ideal for Prince Harry and Meghan, who have been enjoying hiking during their time in Canada. The house has a huge outdoor swimming pool and spa, as well as a gym, theatre, chef's kitchen and a guest house.

Photos: Sothebys Realty

Who wouldn't love looking out on this view every day? The open-plan living room and kitchen area has glass doors that open out to the terrace and pool, where there is a BBQ and outdoor dining area, all with stunning panoramic views.

Photos: Sothebys Realty

