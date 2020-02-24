Why Kylie Jenner’s former Malibu home would be perfect for Prince Harry and Meghan The couple are reportedly eyeing up the property

Since announcing their decision to step back from their royal roles and become financially independent, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been living a low-key life in Canada, but it’s long been speculated that the pair will eventually reside in Los Angeles. Caitlyn Jenner first sparked rumours when she told Loose Women that the pair “were looking for a house in Malibu”. Now, reports say that they are keen on one house in particular: Petra Manor, the mansion that previously belonged to Kylie Jenner. It’s worth approximately £5.4million, and features eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a swimming pool, a tennis court, an indoor cinema, a bar, a wine cellar and a dance studio. But there’s plenty more reasons why Meghan and Harry might make this their new home…

It’s closer to Meghan’s Mum

The Malibu home, known as Petra Manor, would bring the pair closer to Meghan’s Mum, Doria Ragland, who lives approximately 30 miles away from the property in Windsor Hills. This would surely be a plus in both Meghan and Harry’s eyes, while Doria would get to spend more time with her grandson Archie.

It has plenty of space for Archie

The property sits on a 0.7 hectare estate, with lots of outdoor green space for their son Archie to enjoy. There’s also an indoor cinema, swimming pool and tennis court for him to play in.

It’s where Meghan was raised

As well as being near to her mother Doria, Meghan was also raised in Los Angeles, and would likely enjoy taking Archie to the areas that she frequented as a child. According to reports, Meghan claims to miss LA, while her friends say that “Hollywood is in her DNA”.

Princess Diana had hopes to raise Prince Harry and William there

According to Princess Diana’s longtime butler Paul Burrell, the couple would be “following in her footsteps” should they move to Malibu, since Diana had intended on raising Harry and William there. Though these plans did not materialise, Prince Harry has no doubt held the town close to his heart since hearing the story.

It’s in a private and safe area

The house is located within Serra Retreat, one of Malibu’s very few guard-gated communities, which is an obvious non-negotiable for Prince Harry and Meghan. It’s tucked into the canyon side and surrounded by lots of land (that the couple would also own).

It’s close to Hollywood

Malibu is just a short distance from Hollywood, the home to several film and television powerhouses including Netflix and Disney. This is particularly beneficial as the couple are now “financially independent” and seek new work, with Meghan renowned for her role as Rachel in Netflix series Suits.

