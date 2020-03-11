The Duchess of Sussex flew back to Canada to start her new non-royal life shortly after her last official engagement, according to The Telegraph. While Prince Harry remained in the UK for work, including meetings at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, his wife quickly left the country and reunited with the couple's young son, Archie, who is ten months old. The Duke and Duchess attended the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday alongside other members of the royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Queen.

WATCH: Meghan Markle curtseys to Prince Charles

The service was the couple's final planned joint public appearance following their announcement in January that they no longer wished to be senior working royals. From 31 March, under an agreement with the Queen that will be reviewed in a year's time, they will be free to pursue their own business interests. However, that means giving up all royal appointments and sources of funding, and Harry and Meghan confirmed they would, therefore, be shutting down their office at Buckingham Palace.

Harry and Meghan attended the Commonwealth Day Service on Monday

As part of their brief visit to the country this month, which also saw the couple attend the Endeavour Fund Awards, which honour the sporting achievements of sick and wounded military veterans, Harry and Meghan hosted a leaving lunch for their team. HELLO! confirmed that this surprise goodbye meal took place at five-star Belgravia hotel The Goring last Thursday.

It remains to be seen what Harry and Meghan have planned for the future, especially after they have denied that they wish to start their own foundation and remained silent about Netflix's expressed interest in working with Meghan. The young family has been enjoying the quiet life in a £14million luxury mansion on Vancouver Island, where they spent the festive period, and Harry is expected to join his wife and son in Canada soon.

