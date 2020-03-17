Inside the Queen's home at Buckingham Palace as it undergoes renovations

Buckingham Palace has served as the monarch's main royal residence since Queen Victoria decided to renovate the previously vacant property in 1837. The former Queen extended the property and added many touches that still stand today, including the famous balcony at the front of the palace where the royal family often gather for Trooping the Colour and to celebrate occasions such as royal weddings. Now, the royal family's official website states that, "As reservicing works continue at Buckingham Palace, thousands of Royal collection items are being removed from The East Wing to allow for essential renovations next spring."
Indeed, within the 775 rooms, including 19 state rooms, 52 royal and guest bedrooms, 92 offices, 78 bathrooms, and 188 bedrooms for the household staff, some are seeing a big change, but whether undergoing a transformation or not, every area of the home the Queen shares with husband Prince Philip is truly jaw-dropping. Take a tour...