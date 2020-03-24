﻿
9 Photos | Homes

Inside David and Victoria Beckham's £42million Miami penthouse

The Beckhams now have their own helipad

1/9
Bridie Wilkins
miami pic a
1/9

Not only is David Beckham a doting dad to Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, a wife to fashion icon Victoria Beckham and a legendary footballer, he's also now part-owner of Miami football club Inter Miami. It makes sense then, that the couple should own a home in the city, even if they do already have two impressive properties in London and the Cotswolds. And if reports are true, the apartment they ended up investing in will blow your mind. It's part of a seven-star resort known as the One Thousand Museum with 62 floors where only 100 tenants live in apartments costing between £5million and £45million. Naturally, the Beckhams are believed to own one of the most expensive penthouses at £42million. Take a look…

pool
2/9

When the building was designed, the intention was to include facilities to mirror a seven-star hotel. These included an infinity pool and bar, a treatment spa, a hair and beauty salon, an acai and juice bar, and a sunbathing area.

dining-room
3/9

From the dining room to the kitchen, every room in each apartment features floor-to-ceiling windows giving impressive views of Miami.

bedroom
4/9

Bedrooms inside the building feature extra large beds, while a modern décor theme is seen in futuristic furniture and impressive chandeliers.

own-pool
5/9

Each penthouse in the building has its own rooftop pool.

gym
6/9

Residents of the building also have their very own gym.

living-room-one
7/9

Furniture in the living rooms reflects the retro feel of Miami and Florida, with zebra-print cushions and palm tree style lampshades.

another-living-room
8/9

Each apartment is open plan with wall partitions (instead of doors) to separate each room. There is also an additional living area within each apartment.

building
9/9

The building is designed by renowned architect Zaha Hadid and is the only residential space in Miami to have a helipad, which sits just above the penthouse that David and Victoria are believed to own.  

