Victoria Beckham turns heads in striking green mini dress The former Spice Girls star is a fashion icon

Victoria Beckham is not afraid of making a fashion statement, and Posh Spice showed that on Tuesday as she posed in a daring new outfit.

MORE: Victoria Beckham & Meghan Markle love the same best-selling author - and we’re reading these books immediately

The former Spice Girls singer astounded her fans as she took to Instagram in a striking green bodycon mini dress that highlighted the singer's fabulously toned legs. The star posed in her jaw-droppingly large walk-in wardrobe, strolling up to a three-paned mirror to show off the outfit from all of its best angles. She paired the look with a pair of black heels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham looks unreal in daring bodycon dress

It wasn't just her outfit that VB paid attention to, as the star had her hair beautifully styled, with a few streaks of blonde running through it.

INSIDE: Victoria Beckham's home gym at $24million Miami penthouse is so chic

LOOK: Harper Seven is a budding popstar in cool-girl outfit for night out with David Beckham

In her caption, she enthused: "I'm so excited to reveal the new styles and colours of the VB Body collection!!

"This bright green is everything and is super flattering on all skin tones. I hope you love the new pieces as much as I do!"

Victoria stunned in her new dress

And it seems that fans did love it, as legions left green heart emojis in the comments. One said: "Love! Little green dress!"

READ: Victoria Beckham pens heartfelt tribute to this special someone in her life

DISCOVER: 6 celebrities you never knew wore hair extensions - and some of them are royal!

A second added: "This really suits you and your figure," while a third posted: "Beautiful like always, Victoria," and a fourth simply wrote: "Magnifique."

Victoria isn't the only fashion superstar of the family, as her teenage son Cruz proved when he wore a stunning outfit.

It appears green suits Posh Spice

Cruz, 17, wore a white T-shirt featuring the words 'Spice Girls' written in large bubblegum pink text across the front, framing five images of each of the Spice Girls set against colourful backdrops.

The top, which looked as if it had been signed by all five members, showcased the band in their signature 90s outfits – with Posh Spice rocking her go-to LBD.

SEE: Victoria and David Beckham have overhauled Cotswolds home to double its value - photos

INSIDE: The Beckhams' Cotswolds mansion just received a surprise upgrade – full tour

The youngest Beckham son snapped a quick mirror selfie in the garment, which he teamed with a large chain necklace in a very Justin Bieber-esque fashion.

He simply captioned the post: "@victoriabeckham," with a laughing face emoji – hinting at their close mother-son bond.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.