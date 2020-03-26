﻿
10 Photos | Homes

Exclusive: Inside Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece's fabulous New York home

The royal lives with her husband Prince Pavlos and their five children

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece has given HELLO! an exclusive tour of her incredible New York home, where she lives with her husband Crown Prince Pavlos and their five children. The Upper East Side property dates back to 1913 and holds many special memories for the couple, as it is where Marie-Chantal used to live with her family, and is even where the couple held their engagement party.

When modernising the house for their big move from London to Manhattan, Marie-Chantal worked with interior designer François Catroux to fulfil her vision. "It is a very impressive building from 1913 but I felt it should be very much stripped back to show off the real beauty of the house's bones, nothing too fussy," the mum-of-five told HELLO! "I brought all our artwork from London and we started from that. He was very adamant that the furniture should not dominate the rooms and I think we managed to achieve that. We did keep the matching pair of English chandeliers in the dining room and the library – just because they are really rather magnificent." Keep reading to see more…

The house was previously decorated by Marie-Chantal's mother in the 1980s, with the fashion designer explaining that it was very "dark and heavy". The family has preserved the previous decorations to "bring it all back to life" should they wish in the future.

A Claude and François-Xavier Lalanne side table, Donald Baechler artwork and custom sofa in the style of Jean Royère enhance the hall with its breathtaking vaulted ceiling.

The property is ideal for entertaining, with the living room, library and kitchen branching off from this impressive hallway and staircase.

The drawing room on the second floor serves as the main entertaining space. It’s filled with "easy neutrals" and boasts a geometric grey-and-black carpet, bespoke curved sofas in a bouclé linen and eye-catching cocktail tables by French designer-artists Eric Schmitt and Guy de Rougemont.

In the panelled library, a Lucite coffee table by Marie-Chantal’s younger sister, Alexandra von Furstenberg, stands on a striped rug, below a work by artist Georg Baselitz.

The library features a Vladimir Kagan sofa and François Catrous chairs in the style of Jean Royère.

Princess Marie-Chantal said the kitchen is one of the family's favourite spots to congregate together, and with its luxurious marble worktops and huge island unit, it's easy to see why.

Artwork showing Pavlos and Marie-Chantal's children as youngsters takes pride of place on the shelves above the breakfast booth. It's a space where Marie-Chantal loves to continue a family tradition: “My father was carving out his career but he still had breakfast with us all."

The dining room is dominated by a tiger painting and lacquered table, and features a chandelier that is one of few reminders from Marie-Chantal's parents' day.

Manners Begin at Breakfast: Modern Etiquette for Families by Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece is published by Vendome Press at £19.95. Available at your local bookseller or online. With thanks to The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York. For more details, visit rosewoodhotels.com. Interview and coordination: Tamara Beckwith. Photos: Kate Martin.

