Greek royals gather for pre-Christmas lunch at their beautiful Cotswolds residence The Greek royals have five lavish properties around the world

Christmas started early for the Greek royals on Monday, as they gathered for a festive lunch with their family and friends. Princess Marie-Chantal and her daughter Princess Olympia both shared behind-the-scenes glimpses inside the celebrations on Instagram, offering a rare look inside their Cotswolds estate in the process.

"Home for Christmas," Marie-Chantal captioned one photo in her dining room, which had been laid-up for Christmas with nutcracker models lining the table, along with candles and white poinsettia plants. However, it appears they chose to eat elsewhere, with the fashion designer later posting a photo from their "Barn lunch".

Princess Marie-Chantal shared a look at her family's pre-Christmas lunch

In the photo, Marie-Chantal was joined by her husband, Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece, their five children, and other loved ones around the long dining table, which also had a festive centrepiece with a garland running along the middle. After tucking into the main meal they enjoyed a selection of cheese and crackers, as showcased on Instagram Stories by Olympia.

The family appear to be spending Christmas in the Cotswolds

The Greek royals appear to be spending Christmas at their Cotswolds estate, which is one of five owned by the family. They predominantly divide their time between a £2.4million house in Chelsea, London, and an apartment in New York, but also have an estate in Yorkshire and a home on Harbour Island in the Bahamas, where they have spent Christmas in previous years.

Princess Olympia also shared a look at their meal

Princess Marie-Chantal recently shared a look inside their New York townhouse when they decorated their Christmas tree at the beginning of December. Her daughter had to stand on a chair to hang baubles on the branches of the towering tree, which took pride of place in front of the window at the family home. The tree has been adorned with white fairy lights, gold and red baubles, and a star on the top. "Balancing act," Marie-Chantal captioned the post, as her daughter balanced on one leg to position her bauble in the perfect spot.

