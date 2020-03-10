Exclusive: Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece and daughter Olympia open up about their close bond The royal is a doting mum to five children

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece has welcomed HELLO! to her family's fabulous uptown home in New York City which she shares with her husband, Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece – they celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary this year – with whom she has five children. Joined by her eldest daughter, Princess Olympia, Marie-Chantal says she describes her life in New York as "my adventure chapter". "I feel full of life and excitement here," she says.

When they decided to move to New York from London, Marie-Chantal tells how the exquisite townhouse which was already in her family held many memories for her and Pavlos. "We met when I lived here, we had our engagement party here and now we have returned with our own family. It feels very much like coming home," she says.

Olympia describes her mother as her "best friend and an incredible role model". The two share a lovely camaraderie. "Her sense of humour is so refreshing," says Olympia, 23, whose godfather is the Prince of Wales. Every bit as photogenic as her mother, Olympia has modelled for some of the world's biggest fashion houses. She has her own apartment in New York but adores spending time at the family home with her parents and siblings.

"My children are all very different and I love to watch them turn into young adults; seeing what paths they will choose," says Marie-Chantal who has written a modern handbook for parents entitled Manners Begin at Breakfast. "Having had five children, I think I have pretty much seen it all – tantrums and meltdowns included. I believe children should be taught from a young age how to behave in a caring and mindful way. Olympia has always said she was brought up to be hard-working and polite.

Marie-Chantal, Pavlos and Olympia attend Princess Eugenie's royal wedding

"I believe children should be taught from a young age how to behave in a caring and mindful way. They need to be taught to be aware of others and to be instilled with these simple values when they are still so sponge-like. Having had five children, I definitely feel qualified to talk on the subject but I was adamant I didn't want it to be too pontificating – it was important that it was an easy read, for parents to pick and choose tips that they related to."

Manners Begin at Breakfast: Modern Etiquette for Families by Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece is published by Vendome Press at £19.95. Available at your local bookseller or online. With thanks to The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York. For more details, visit rosewoodhotels.com. Interview and coordination: Tamara Beckwith. Photos: Kate Martin.

