13 beautiful rainbow displays to put a smile on your face during coronavirus

A reminder that we're all in the battle against COVID-19 together

13 beautiful rainbow displays to put a smile on your face during coronavirus

Bridie Wilkins
vickykwilson a
1/13

@vickykwilson

The world is charting new territory everyday amid coronavirus but, despite facing its biggest pandemic, people are coming together to spread hope and kindness. From the USA to Australia, children and adults across the globe are lifting our spirits in the best way they can: by putting on rainbow displays. As a symbol of light after dark (a rainbow comes after a rainfall), they are painting, drawing and blowing-up balloons to create rainbows for the front of their houses, and the trend has since become a social media phenomenon with the hashtags #RainbowTrail and #ChaseTheRainbow. Here, we share some of the most beautiful displays, as a reminder that we truly are all in this together.

In Tooting, London (above), one resident took the time to blow up balloons and decorate the entire front of their property. Since, several people have stopped during their daily outings to take photos of the home and, no doubt, left with a smile on their face. "Our street suddenly got a lot more cheerful in these not so cheery times," @vickykwilson wrote.

lecv a
2/13

@lecv

Another family painted their front gate and wrote. "From our house to yours, stay positive, keep smiling."

fire rainbow a
3/13

@townofcbs

Conception Bay South fire department in California painted the front of their fire station to create the effect of a rainbow. 

cardiff cottage a
4/13

@cardiffcottage

In Cardiff, one resident painted a rainbow across their front door, and used the colours to frame their top window.

all things party events a
5/13

@allthingspartyevents

As well as paintings in the window, this person created a rainbow using balloons, complete with mini red hearts.

andrea elle ray a
6/13

@andreaelleray

Rainbow-striped garlands and a rainbow-coloured wreath offered an alternative, but beautiful, approach to the trend.

andreamurrayphoto a
7/13

@andreamurrayphoto

Harrods in London is also showing their support and, since closing, has covered the windows of the store with holographic rainbows.

brentwoodrainbow a
8/13

@brentwoodrainbow

A block of flats came together to incorporate the whole building by hanging a rainbow balloon garland across its front.

coco de coop a
9/13

@coco_de_coop

In Australia, residents decorated the side of a church by drawing a rainbow in chalk.

epping forest rainbow a
10/13

@eppingforestrainbow

Balloons were also the method of choice for this family.

rainbow__trail a
11/13

@rainbow__trail

The trend started with people showing rainbows in their windows, and this person used floral stickers to create theirs.

mmickey1980
12/13

@mmickey1980 

A school used colourful rags to tie on a fence and create the illusion of a rainbow. 

little family of exploreres a
13/13

@littlefamilyofexplorers

One family covered their whole front window with a bright rainbow design.

