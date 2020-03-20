The stars putting on live concerts from their homes! From Niall Horan to Chris Martin & John Legend These celebrities sound amazing live

Providing some much-needed entertainment, celebrity singers Chris Martin, John Legend, Niall Horan and more are brightening our days amid the coronavirus pandemic by putting on live concerts in their living rooms. Sharing their music with millions of fans, we can’t get enough of these one-of-a-kind performances, and can’t wait for more! Tune in for our round-up of the celeb singers sharing their music across social media...

Niall Horan

The latest celebrity to join Global Citizen’s #TogetherAtHome series, former One Direction star Niall Horan delighted fans when he streamed a concert from his living room, dressed in a pair of pyjamas. Well prepared with a trusty cup of tea resting on the piano, Niall performed his song This Town on the guitar before moving onto Flicker and No Judgement from his solo album.

Chris Martin

Taking to Instagram, Chris Martin live-streamed a video of himself playing a mix of Coldplay classics and original acoustic covers of Life on Mars by David Bowie and As Time Goes By. Performing songs on both the piano and the guitar, Chris was the first celebrity singer to perform live in the #TogetherAtHome series.

John Legend

Regularly making their fans laugh, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are pretty much the king and queen of Instagram, so it’s hardly surprising that the power couple are once again keeping their followers entertained during this tough time. Showing off his insane piano-playing skills, John began his Instagram video by performing some of his biggest hits, and was eventually joined by his hilarious wife, Chrissy. Dressed in a towel and sipping on a glass of wine, the brunette beauty sang along with her musician husband in a video that had us laughing and smiling.

Gal Gadot

Inspired by the viral video of an Italian man who decided to perform John Lennon’s Imagine live from his balcony on the trumpet, Gal Gadot has released a star-studded cover of the hit song featuring the likes of Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Cara Delevigne, Will Ferrell and more.

Keith Urban

Looking calm and collected, Keith Urban performed his hit songs Somebody Like You and God Whispered Your Name live with his #InstaBand in-tow. Supporting her musician husband, Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman can be seen dancing away in the background while Keith rocks out on the guitar.

Pink

Revealing that she's decided to learn the piano, Pink took to Instagram to perform a cover of Make You Feel My Love by Bob Dylan. Captioning the video: "Free concert slash piano lessons from my heart to yours. To make you feel my love," fans of the singer were thankful to her for providing some much-needed positivity.

