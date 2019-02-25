﻿
Inside Khloe Kardashian's Calabasas mansion as she lists it for sale for £15million

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star bought the house from Justin Bieber

Chloe Best
Just like her younger sister Kylie Jenner, it appears Khloé Kardashian is planning a big house move amid the coronavirus pandemic, after listing her Calabasas mansion for sale at £15million ($18.5million). The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star bought the property shortly after split from Lamar Odom in 2014 and has completely renovated both the interior and exterior, which may explain why she is looking to make a hefty £9.2million profit from the £5.8million ($7.2million) she originally bought it for.

According to Khloe's realtor, the 11,000-square-foot house sits on two acres of land and is one of only 16 properties that sits on Malibu Canyon. There are six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a gym, outdoor swimming pool, cinema room and even a meditation trail, and Khloe has previously shared a glimpse at several of the rooms on social media. Keep reading to take a look inside…

The living room also has a soft cream and nude colour palette, with cream sofas and curtains, and a gold framed painting hanging on the wall.

Khloe has a fully-equipped home gym within the property that has been fitted with all of the cardiovascular and weights equipment she could possibly need.

One bedroom has an oversized pale pink headboard and complementing scatter cushions on the plain white bedding. Matching table lamps sit on either side of the bed, while Khloe also had some roses on display in keeping with the white and pink colour scheme.

Khloé’s home is always impeccably styled, with fresh floral arrangements – like this stunning display – around the house. The 35-year-old’s combined kitchen-diner has a bay window with a marble-topped dining table with grey velvet chairs and a striking star-shaped light fitting hanging overhead.

The Good American founder has a full-length antique mirror in the kitchen, although she was forced to clarify to her followers that the speckled detailing wasn’t dirt. “It’s an antique mirror to all the ones who don’t know! Step your interior décor game up,” she told them.

The kitchen has a muted colour scheme with white fitted cabinets and luxurious marble worktops and splashbacks. Khloé prides herself on keeping everything organised, with even her biscuits neatly stacked and displayed in a glass jar on the counter.

True’s nursery has been expertly designed with a pretty pink colour scheme and clear Nursery Works Vetro crib - the same design as the one used by Kim Kardashian for her three children.

The spacious nursery has a soft fluffy rug on the floor where True can play with her cousins, with white fitted drawers and wardrobes to store all of her clothes and essentials.

Wow, what an entrance to Khloé’s home! The reality TV star has a spacious hallway with a wide staircase leading up to the first floor – the ideal spot for impromptu photoshoots and romantic gestures, as seen here.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star enlisted professional home organisers The Home Edit to tackle her office, and they shared a glimpse at the finished results on Instagram, showing everything neatly filed away in her "office closet". Everything in the shelving unit has been organised and filed away in sleek black ring binders and pink filing units, with clear Perspex trays to store cards and paperwork.

Khloe’s interior designer Martyn previously shared a photo of her super-stylish home cinema on Instagram, telling followers that it would have been the perfect spot to watch the Super Bowl. "With most of America settling in to watch the super bowl, I had to post this most scrumptious screening room I designed for the most delicious @khloekardashian...," he wrote. "This luxe room has one entire wall filled with a screen for up close viewing in the very best way. Koko takes comfort to a new level!"

