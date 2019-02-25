Inside Khloe Kardashian's Calabasas mansion as she lists it for sale for £15million

Just like her younger sister Kylie Jenner, it appears Khloé Kardashian is planning a big house move amid the coronavirus pandemic, after listing her Calabasas mansion for sale at £15million ($18.5million). The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star bought the property shortly after split from Lamar Odom in 2014 and has completely renovated both the interior and exterior, which may explain why she is looking to make a hefty £9.2million profit from the £5.8million ($7.2million) she originally bought it for.
According to Khloe's realtor, the 11,000-square-foot house sits on two acres of land and is one of only 16 properties that sits on Malibu Canyon. There are six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a gym, outdoor swimming pool, cinema room and even a meditation trail, and Khloe has previously shared a glimpse at several of the rooms on social media. Keep reading to take a look inside…