Kris and Kylie Jenner share a peek inside their mind-blowing homes

She may only be 21, but with an estimated net worth of $800million (around £618.3million), it's no wonder Kylie Jenner has a house that dreams are made of. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star owns a lavish mansion in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles, and has shared a sneak peek inside in the latest issue of Architectural Digest.

The finished result – created by the Kardashians' go-to interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard – is colourful and sophisticated, with artworks from Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst and Tracey Emin on display throughout. The pair have gone to great lengths to ensure everything is luxurious and perfectly reflects Kylie's personality, with highlights including a vibrant pink glam room and a bar/lounge with a billiard table, arcade games and comfy leather and velvet sofas.

Kylie Jenner has shared a look inside her home in Hidden Hills

"My closets and glam room are very personal to me, even down to the size of each drawer, so they fit my specific products and clothes. I spend a lot of time in those rooms, so we had to make sure they were perfect," Kylie told Architectural Digest.

The beauty entrepreneur has also paid homage to her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, by having the leather upholstery in her dining room custom-dyed to match shades from her lipstick collection, while she has awards and magazine covers she is proud of on display.

Meanwhile, Kylie's mum Kris Jenner has opted for a completely different aesthetic in her own mansion, located in the same Los Angeles community. "I wanted my home to feel like a sanctuary, perfectly calm and peaceful," Kris told the magazine of her vision, which was designed in collaboration between Waldo Fernandez and Kathleen and Tommy Clements.

Kris Jenner lives in the same area as her daughter

So where Kylie's home is pink and glitzy, Kris has opted for a more minimalistic look, with largely monochromatic rooms that utilise a mix of fabrics such as suede, silk and sheepskin to make them look and feel truly luxurious.

And while you may think that there would be rivalry between Kylie, Kris and the rest of the family, including Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian who all live nearby, the momager insists that is not the case. "There's zero rivalry when it comes to houses," Kris said. "We’re very fortunate to live in close proximity, and we all enjoy each other’s homes. I’m incredibly proud that the kids have discovered their own identities and passions."

