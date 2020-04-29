Kylie Jenner moves into a new £29million house during the COVID-19 lockdown – watch her TikTok tour The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has splashed the cash on a new mansion

Kylie Jenner hasn't let the coronavirus lockdown prevent her from making a huge new addition to her property portfolio – and she already appears to have moved in! The cosmetics mogul spent a whopping $36.5million (£29.3million) on a new resort compound in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, and it looks incredible judging by the photos and videos she has already shared on social media.

The 22-year-old joined her best friend Stassie for a series of TikTok videos recreating funny Keeping Up with the Kardashians clips on Tuesday, which offered a tour of the huge mansion and its incredible swimming pool.

WATCH: Kylie Jenner shares TikTok tour of her new mansion

The clip starts in the living room, before moving into a luxurious bathroom and then outdoors to a terrace, which has a fire pit to keep Kylie and her friends warm after dark. The house wraps around the swimming pool area with covered areas on either side, including cabanas for sunbathing, a dining area and a gym. There is even a huge cinema screen for al fresco movie screenings.

Kylie's new property spans 15,350 square feet and boasts seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. There is also a chef's kitchen, a bar and games room, a championship-level sports court and a home cinema as well as that outdoor projection screen. Two guest apartments also sit within the estate for visiting friends and family.

Kylie posed in the pool at her £29million home

The reality TV star has an impressive real estate portfolio; along with her mansion in Hidden Hills, Kylie is currently having a holiday home custom-built in the Palm Springs area, where her mum Kris Jenner also owns a second home. Kylie has previously bought and sold two other homes in the exclusive Hidden Hills neighbourhood, and reportedly bought a house in Beverly Hills with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott in 2018.

