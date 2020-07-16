Inside Adele's lavish £7.7million Beverly Hills home

Adele has come a long way from Tottenham! The Chasing Pavements singer, who is worth an estimated £150million ($190million), owns several properties in both the UK and US, including a £7.7million ($9.5million) mansion in Beverly Hills where she spends much of her time with her son Angelo.
The mum-of-one bought the mansion in 2016, and with Katy Perry, Jennifer Lawrence, Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie among her celebrity neighbours, it sounds like she made a good choice!
The 32-year-old has shared a few glimpses inside the lavish property on Instagram, while a previous post shared to celebrate her birthday in May offered a peek outside, where she had set up a gold hoop adorned with flowers and pampas reeds on the patio.
The property has a white wooden exterior, while a border filled with shrubs lined the area next to the patio, and a rose climbed up a trellis in between two of the windows. Keep reading to see more of Adele's home…