Adele owns several properties in the UK and US, including a £7.7million mansion in Beverly Hills where she spends much of her time with her son Angelo.

The artist often keeps her home life as private as possible, but a recent video starring Nicole Richie in celebration of The Simple Life star's birthday has given a glimpse inside her never-before-seen kitchen.

WATCH: Adele shares glimpse inside stunning family kitchen

It features sage green wooden cupboards with silver handles and white worktops, and wooden floors with white walls. There is also a patterned red rug on the floor, and Adele has displayed paintings by her son on the cupboards.

Appliances include a double stainless steel oven, as well as a white farmhouse sink and a hob on an island unit in the middle of the room.

The sink is positioned in front of a window, with opaque white blinds, and a wooden panel running overhead. Two house plants in brown and black pots are set at one side.

It's not clear which house the video was filmed in, but it makes sense that it would be one of her American properties since Nicole is based nearby.

Other celebrity neighbours include Katy Perry, Jennifer Lawrence and Cameron Diaz, all of whom have lived there since Adele bought her Beverly Hills abode in 2016.

Adele's living room

She has previously shared a look inside her living room, too. She shared a photo as she re-watched her Glastonbury set at home in June. It features a neutral colour scheme with cream walls and dark wood flooring, and an integrated wooden shelving unit where her TV is on display alongside a selection of framed photos and books.

Across the pond in the UK, Adele owns two townhouses in Kensington in London, and was raised by her mother in a modest flat in West Norwood. She was born in Tottenham in 1988, before she and her mum moved to Brighton for a two-year stint, after which they returned to West Norwood.

