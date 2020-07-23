Inside Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews' family home where they're raising their new baby

It is an exciting time for Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews, who have welcomed their second child together. The couple announced that their baby girl was born on 22 July, a little sister to their son Theodore, who turns two in September.
The couple will raise their children at the stylish London home they bought together in 2017, which has a spacious open-plan living area, large terrace and adorable tropical-themed nursery.
Vogue showcased the living room when she did some cleaning in June, showing a seating area with a shelving unit to display books, ornaments and photos, and another area where their son Theodore can play. Keep reading to see where the couple will be raising baby number two…