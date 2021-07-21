Vogue Williams' husband Spencer Matthews' sprawling family estate looks unreal in new photos Spencer's father purchased the estate in 2018

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have been spending time at their wedding venue in the Scottish Highlands: the Glen Affric estate.

RELATED: Vogue Williams looked glowing at secret wedding to Spencer Matthews - photos

The beautiful estate actually belongs to Spencer's father David Matthews who bought the grounds in 2018 along with the main house, Affric Lodge.

Aside from their wedding day in June 2018, Vogue and Spencer have shared few snaps of the historic house and the surrounding 10,00- acres – until now.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Middleton shares jaw-dropping video from Glen Affric estate

Vogue posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram, including one of a large, light-filled fitness room with floor-to-ceiling windows running along several walls offering unobstructed views of the mountains and loch where she later went paddleboarding.

The mother-of-two also looked stunning as she posed in a leopard print swimsuit with a puppy in the open-air hot tub.

PHOTOS: Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews' family home is a riot of colour

MORE: Inside Pippa Middleton’s husband James’ epic £12k-per-night estate

Vogue posed inside the open-air hot tub

The main lodge has a total of eight bedrooms, as well as a whisky room, a sitting room, a dining room and various reading rooms, decorated with paintings of Highland landscapes by 19th-century artist Sir Edwin Landseer.

Vogue offered a look at the opulent interiors with a mirror selfie wearing a sequin mini dress. The walls are painted a deep burgundy and there is a statement gold mirror sitting above a side table.

The Glen Affric estate boasts glass-fronted fitness studios

Meanwhile, a video of her daughter Gigi showed off a vintage red patterned carpet and a red striped chair with carved wooden legs.

In early July, former Made In Chelsea star Spencer also shared the picture of the couple outside Affric Lodge, writing: "Easily one of the most spectacular places on earth. @glenaffricestate".

The star shared a look inside Affric Lodge

No doubt Spencer's brother James Matthews and his wife Pippa Middleton would also enjoy a visit to his family's estate.

Other famous guests have included the Duchess of Cambridge's brother James Middleton, the Queen's grandmother Mary who previously stayed at the hunting lodge during the 19th century, and David Beckham who filmed an advert for his Haig Club whiskey there in 2014.

SEE: 14 fun-filled celebrity playrooms that have to be seen to be believed

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.