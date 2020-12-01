Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have bought a house in Howth, Ireland and while showing off its incredible interiors on Instagram, Vogue made a mistake, referring to the home as "my" place instead of "our" place.

In the post, Vogue wrote about it as "my" place and was questioned by an Instagram user who enquired: "I'm curious you always refer to the new house as yours not our house?" Vogue then responded to say: "It's ours!!! Spen always pulls me up on that," and the caption was adjusted to refer to the Irish home as theirs and not just Vogue's.

The caption read: "Seeing our house come together is so exciting! It’s taken a good few months but I have to say I had the BEST people working with me…"

However, Vogue did not change the text on her previous Instagram post which read: "I never imagined I would own my own house in my favourite place in the world, well I did but I didn’t actually think it would happen! I finally got the keys in March so I haven’t actually been to see it since before that."

Vogue has added bright artwork around the new home

It's not the first time that Vogue has encountered this very issue. Speaking on the Spencer & Vogue podcast, the couple had a dispute about Vogue referring to their west London bedroom as hers instead of theirs.

The couple, who have currently ruled out a permanent move to Ireland, wanted to have a base for regular visits. The modern home is the perfect family set-up with a vast kitchen and large dining space for entertaining. Although the walls are kept muted, an injection of personality comes from the couple's choice of quirky artwork and luxury details.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews now own properties in London and Ireland

Vogue has admitted that she has not even seen the finished results in person yet, due to the pandemic and she has been forced to design the whole thing via Zoom! She has been working with expert interior designers over virtual conference calls to ensure everything looks immaculate. Davina McCall even commented to say how impressed she was: "Ooooooooh I love how clean this is."

