Inside Princess Diana’s private home at Kensington Palace

You might like...
-
Sarah Ferguson transforms Princess Beatrice & Eugenie's childhood home into Disney castle
Sarah Ferguson has transformed her home at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where Princess Eugenie and Beatrice grew up, into a makeshift Disney castle for...
-
The 13 best royal wedding hats of all time
-
Masked Singer host Joel Dommett's jaw-dropping home revealed: see inside
-
Jennifer Aniston's incredible living rooms unveiled inside £24.8million house
When Jennifer Aniston was still married to Brad Pitt, the couple lived in a stunning home in Beverly Hills, and their living rooms were without a...
-
Inside Kate Middleton's former £1.88million London flat
Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, now lives in an enormous 20-room home at Kensington Palace (though the family also have their country estate...