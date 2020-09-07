Zoe Ball has listed her beautiful East Sussex home for sale, just two years after she bought it. According to reports, the Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two host and her boyfriend Michael Reed have moved into a lavish new six-bedroom home with a swimming pool and tennis court in the same Sussex village where Piers Morgan lives.
It means her stunning 18th-century property, complete with a walled garden and colourful living room that featured on Celebrity Gogglebox, is now on the market for £1.25million – over £250,000 more than she originally paid for it.
Take a look through the gallery to see more of Zoe's former home. We imagine this will be snapped up quickly!
