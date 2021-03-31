11 of the best outdoor rugs to bring style to your garden this summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If there’s one thing lockdown has taught us, it’s the importance of making the most of our space. Now summer is finally on its way, we can bring the indoors out and extend our homes with a whole new living area.

Whether you have a spacious garden, a small patio or a balcony, an outdoor rug is a perfect addition to introduce some style. With sparkly lighting, cosy fire pits and lots of other luxe garden furniture and accessories available, there are so many options when it comes to creating your own outdoor haven. Ideal for relaxing with a book, or eating and drinking alfresco.

Types of outdoor rugs & materials

The best outdoor rugs look chic while also being durable and long-wearing. It’s going to rain sometimes, after all. They’re often made from popular household material polypropylene, because it’s weatherproof, easy to clean and naturally stain-resistant.

You’ll also find some made from natural fibres, such as jute or hemp. As these come from plants, they'll hold up well outside. They’re also a more sustainable and eco-friendly option.

With small, socially-distanced garden gatherings of six people now permitted in the UK, now’s the time to invest in your outdoor living area. Here are 11 of the best outdoor rugs available to order online now.

Best outdoor rugs

Alizee Flatweave Rug, was £46 now £24.99, Wayfair

For a rug that’s party-perfect, we love this star print design from Wayfair. It’s more durable than it looks and any spilt drinks can be wiped off in an instant.

SKARRILD Rug, £60, IKEA

Looking for a modern, monochrome option? This eye-catching design from Ikea will really make a statement. It’s super durable and affordable, too.

Asbury Rug, £149, MADE

With its simple design and muted colours, this Scandi-style rug from MADE is perfect for creating a calming and effortlessly cool outdoor space.

Dark Terra Flatweave Outdoor Rug, from £24.95, Habitat

Tribal patterns and geometric shapes make for a standout garden accessory, and we love this affordable option from Habitat.

Amber Indoor/Outdoor Rug, £145.99, Wayfair

We can’t currently shop our way around the souks, but with its intricate Morrocan-inspired design, this outdoor rug from Wayfair is the next best thing.

Veneto Runner Rug, £31, The Rug Seller

Bring the sunshine to your outdoor area whatever the weather with this beautiful ochre yellow design. The runner shape makes this rug a great choice if your space is limited.

ANYDAY Aztec Rug, from £80, John Lewis

Available in grey, mustard or teal, this Aztec print rug from John Lewis would look amazing on your outdoor decking. It’s a bestseller and we can see why.

Florence Alfresco Rug, from £38, Land of Rugs

The boho vibes we get from this beautiful lattice patterned rug have us reaching for the spider plants and rattan accessories. Cue the hazy summer days.

Circular Jute Rug, from £85, Etsy

Handwoven from natural jute material, this bohemian Nordic-style rug is versatile and long-wearing. To continue the hygge theme, add a fluffy throw and outdoor candles.

Beach House Rug by Safavieh, from £62, Fy!

New York-based studio Safavieh creates stand-out pieces with its mix of vibrant hues and luxe materials. Made from the ‘softest polypropylene available’, this outdoor rug will add some colour and cosiness to your garden.

Mendoza Natural Geometric Rug, from £45, Dunelm

Another one for the minimalists amongst us; upgrade your outdoor space with Dunelm’s understated, geometric patterned rug in earth colours.

