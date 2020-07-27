Top buys from £9 to recreate Zoe Ball's stunning tropical kitchen Just a few affordable accessories can transform your space

Zoe Ball became the envy of her Instagram fans when she shared a detailed look at the "hub of her house" at the weekend – her beautiful kitchen. The Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two host said it had taken "a lot of love" to perfect the space, which features rustic cream wooden cabinets and a quirky colour pop from her accessories and wallpaper.

Even if you aren't planning a full kitchen makeover, you can still take inspiration from Zoe's tropical interiors with just a few budget-friendly accessories. The radio presenter showed that details such as cushions, plants and even your choice of crockery can make all the difference when adding the finishing touches to a room.

While the majority of the kitchen is cream with wooden flooring, Zoe has added pops of colour at the bench seating area, which has a mix of gorgeous pink velvet and emerald green cushions.

Zoe has incorporated pink and green tones into her kitchen

Love the cool colour combo? Recreate the look with an assortment of scatter cushions. This Banbury cushion is available in more than ten colours and is stain-resistant, making it ideal for if you have any food spillages. Meanwhile, Made.com's set of two velvet moss green cushions provide the perfect contrast.

Banbury cushion, £9.50, Marks & Spencer

Julius set of 2 velvet cushions, £45, Made.com

Zoe has added metallic accents into her kitchen, including this Gold Newgate clock, which is available on Amara for £100.

Newgate Mr Edwards wall clock, £100, Amara

The mum-of-two has kitchen accessories on display on open shelving and a hanging rail, which ensures utensils are close at hand when she's cooking.

Fintorp rail, £6, IKEA

Zoe has lots of plants throughout her kitchen

A selection of house plants add to the tropical vibes throughout Zoe's kitchen, but if you're not quite as green-fingered, you can still get the look with an artificial plant like this artificial fan palm plant.

Artificial fan palm plant, £49.99, Thompson & Morgan

Of course, one of the highlights of Zoe's kitchen is the statement wall featuring pink and green botanical print wallpaper. You can get a similar look with this South Beach blush wallpaper, a bargain at just £10 a roll.

South Beach blush wallpaper, £10, Dunelm

In keeping with the pink, green and cream colour scheme, Zoe has pale pink and green mugs on display on her open shelving. These John Lewis & Partners Woodland mugs fit the bill perfectly.

Woodland mugs pack of 4, £24, John Lewis & Partners

