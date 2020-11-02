10 most incredible celeb homes for lockdown: Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Aniston, Adele, more

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
9 stunning celebrity home offices to inspire anyone working from home
-
Victoria and David Beckham's £19million Miami house unveiled
-
Victoria Beckham shares never-before-seen look inside incredible home with David
Victoria Beckham has shared an unseen look inside the country estate in the Cotswolds that she shares with her husband David and their four children...
-
Inside Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy's incredible £3million home
-
Jennifer Aniston's home has to be seen to be believed