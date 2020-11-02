﻿
11 Photos | Homes

10 most incredible celeb homes for lockdown: Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Aniston, Adele, more

See where the A-list will isolate during lockdown 2.0

Kim Kardashian reveals outrageous living room feature
Bridie Wilkins
Photo: © Instagram
For most people, self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown period means making do; it means a makeshift desk using books to balance your laptop on, it means fighting for WiFi with your housemates and, most likely, it means your living room became your office, your home gym, a café and your chill spot. But that's not always the case. Some celebrities seem to have their very own worlds, which they have undoubtedly enjoyed over the past few months, and which our UK stars will be preparing to hole up in for lockdown 2.0. Take a look...

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West dropped £18 million on their mansion in the Hidden Hills, California, complete with a walk-in wardrobe easily mistaken for a shopping mall, an entertainment pavilion (read: several cinema screens), two pools and a vineyard. The couple then went on to buy the property next door, expanding their land to 4.5 acres.

WATCH: Inside 10 of the most stunning celebrity homes of all time

Photo: © Douglas Elliman/MLS

Adele

Adele bought a mansion in the same community as Jennifer Lawrence, Mila Kunis, Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie back in 2016, so it's no surprise that the property is totally flawless. The singer reportedly paid £8.5 million for it, and got herself four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a pool, a treehouse and an outdoor train set to recreate your daily commute while you work from home if you so wish.

Photo: © Instagram
Victoria and David Beckham 

Victoria and David Beckham have spent the past few months at their Cotswolds retreat, and it is truly jaw-dropping. It boasts its own pool, a tennis court and a sauna, while their £31 million London home has a gym, wine cellar and even separate quarters for their eldest son Brooklyn to live in, so there's no need to worry about social distancing there. 

Photo: Tyler Hogan

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's former home in Los Angeles is currently up for sale for £34 million. The property has four bedrooms, a swimming pool, a tennis court, a pub, a private cinema room and heated marble floors. According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, Brad and Jen spent three years renovating the property when they first moved in.

Photo: © Instagram
Tamara Ecclestone 

Tamara Ecclestone lives in a 57-room mansion just around the corner from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's residence at Kensington Palace, with her husband Jay Rutland and daughter Sofia. Apparently, the property was bought for £45 million and is now estimated to be worth approximately £70 million. Inside, there's a private nightclub, a bowling alley, a swimming pool, a beauty salon, a dog spa, a car lift and an Amazonian crystal bathtub.

Photo: © Instagram
Ed Sheeran 

Artist Ed Sheeran owns an estate in Suffolk where he lives with his wife Cherry Lancaster Seaborn, and there's so much there that it's earned itself the name Sheeranville. It comes complete with a pub, a tree house, a wildlife pond, an orangery, a spiral wine cellar, and even an underground tunnel between the house and the pub.

Photo: © Instagram
Lady Gaga 

Lady Gaga owns a £20 million estate in Malibu, featuring a two-lane bowling alley, a stable big enough for eight horses and a safe room. Though probably not what she'd intended, the safe room would be ideal for protecting yourself from germs.

Photo: © Instagram
Paris Hilton 

Paris Hilton's former home in the Hollywood Hills sold in 2019 for £3.5 million, and the buyer is now the lucky owner of their very own nightclub, outdoor waterfall, private jacuzzi and impressive fire pit. Paris even built her dogs their very own puppy mansion. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Gigi and Bella Hadid 

Gigi and Bella's childhood home in Malibu sold for £17 million in 2015, and the sisters certainly didn't have to make do. It has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and extends over three floors including a basement where you'll find a cinema room, a recording studio, a games room, a sauna and a massage room.

Photo: © Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez 

We guarantee you would never be bored in self-isolation at the LA mansion that Jennifer Lopez formerly owned with her then-husband Marc Anthony. The nine-bedroom property comes complete with a bar, a cards game area, a 20-seat cinema, a dance studio, a recording studio and a library. J Lo sold the house for £11 million in 2017.

