Sean Connery's former £27million French home is basically a palace

James Bond scenes were filmed at the luxury retreat

Rachel Avery
James Bond icon Sean Connery's former French home is up for sale for £27million. The actor passed away at age 90 last week and now, we're taking a look inside the stunning coastal pad that the actor loved dearly.

The colossal, five-floor Cap de Nice mansion has incredible views across the glittering Mediterranean Sea. The 1920s building has a distinct Belle Epoque style throughout – and it wouldn't look out of place in a flashy bond movie. In fact, the grand mansion was actually the backdrop for a few scenes in the Bond film, Never Say Never Again.

Despite what the pictures may suggest, with never-ending coastal vistas, this was not a holiday home for the actor. He actually permanently resided here in the 1980s and 1990s.

Estate agent Knight Frank have listed the property for sale for €30million which is around £27million.

The vast property has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and two jaw-dropping swimming pools. The crowning glory of the indoor leisure space is most definitely the idyllic pool, but there is also a hammam, showers and a changing area.

The sprawling grounds, featuring manicured terraces and an abundance of greenery, are home to two guest villas and separate staff quarters.

Knight Frank was keen to highlight how private this glorious residence is – with automatic gates and a sweeping driveway – perhaps hoping for another A-list buyer.

Inside there are plenty of windows to make the most of that captivating sea view. 

The Sun reported that the locals even refer to the Villa Le Roc Fleuri as "Sean's place," and we're sure the legacy will live on.

