﻿
9 Photos | Homes

Courteney Cox's Malibu beach house will make you want to move in

The Friends actress bought her house in 2010

Courteney Cox's Malibu beach house will make you want to move in
You're reading

Courteney Cox's Malibu beach house will make you want to move in

1/9
Next

Jamie Oliver reveals terrifying home feature – see photo
Chloe Best
Courteney-Cox-house-terrace
Photo: © Instagram
1/9

Her famous purple apartment in Friends has given viewers interiors inspiration for decades, but Courteney Cox has an even more fabulous home in real life. The actress lives in a beachside home in Malibu, California, which comes with its own swimming pool and tennis courts, all with stunning sea views and the privacy Courteney longs for – no wonder she has said she will never leave! There are also guest cottages on the site, and Ed Sheeran previously revealed that Courteney let him live there rent-free when he was working on a new album in 2013.

LOOK: Jennifer Aniston films in her pristine garden – and it's unbelievable

The star often shares glimpses inside her house on social media after carrying out extensive renovation work, and it's clear she has an eye for design. Courteney previously wanted to be an architect, and made sure she put her own stamp on the house by scrutinising every detail during the renovation – even down to the colour of the tennis courts. Her approach certainly appears to have paid off! Keep reading to see more of Courteney's jaw-dropping home…

Courteney-Cox-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
2/9

Courteney's living room has a calming neutral colour scheme, with cream sofas topped with chocolate-coloured cushions. The Friends actress has hung artwork on the walls, and has used vases of fresh flowers, table lamps and accessories to add the decorative finishing touches.

MORE: Celebrities who have a side hustle flipping homes

Courteney-Cox-house-piano
Photo: © Instagram
3/9

The mum-of-one has a talent for playing piano, and her video of a performance with her boyfriend Johnny McDaid's Snow Patrol bandmate offered another glimpse inside her living room, which has a television mounted on one wall and glass doors leading out to the garden.

Loading the player...
4/9

WATCH: You won't believe her jaw-dropping living room

Courteney-Cox-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
5/9

The kitchen looks modern and stylish, with pale grey cabinets and white worktops, and open shelving to display kitchenware and accessories.

RELATED: Inside Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' £3.64million mansion

courtney-cox-home
6/9

In a recent Instagram Stories post, Courteney showed off a previously unseen corner of her immaculate home. The white walls have been jazzed up with abstract artwork and plants to bring the space to life.

Courteney-Cox-house-sun-loungers
Photo: © Instagram
7/9

Courteney's house has two acres of gardens including a terrace with sun loungers where she can relax and enjoy the Californian weather.

Courteney-Cox-house-pool
Photo: © Instagram
8/9

We don't know what we're more envious of – Courteney's swimming pool or her amazing figure! The actress shared this video as she took a dip in the summer, showing how her home has an outdoor kitchen and dining area next to the pool which is ideal for entertaining.

RELATED: Inside Courteney's Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston's home

Courteney-Cox-house-tennis-court
Photo: © Instagram
9/9

Courteney's home has a tennis house and courts within the grounds, and she was reportedly very specific about choosing the perfect shade of smoky grey for the surface.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.