Courteney Cox's Malibu beach house will make you want to move in

Her famous purple apartment in Friends has given viewers interiors inspiration for decades, but Courteney Cox has an even more fabulous home in real life. The actress lives in a beachside home in Malibu, California, which comes with its own swimming pool and tennis courts, all with stunning sea views and the privacy Courteney longs for – no wonder she has said she will never leave! There are also guest cottages on the site, and Ed Sheeran previously revealed that Courteney let him live there rent-free when he was working on a new album in 2013.
The star often shares glimpses inside her house on social media after carrying out extensive renovation work, and it's clear she has an eye for design. Courteney previously wanted to be an architect, and made sure she put her own stamp on the house by scrutinising every detail during the renovation – even down to the colour of the tennis courts. Her approach certainly appears to have paid off! Keep reading to see more of Courteney's jaw-dropping home…