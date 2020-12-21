Courteney Cox goes makeup free to share surprising diet confession Courteney gave fans another look inside her beachfront home

Courteney Cox delighted fans when she shared a stunning makeup-free selfie from inside her private home on Saturday. The Friends star, 56, showcased her glowing complexion as she posed with a hilarious personalised gift.

GALLERY: Where are the kids from Friends now? You won't believe how much they've grown!

The brunette beauty looked radiant as she held a personalised bottle of ranch dressing aloft. She joked in the caption: "I'd like to thank the crudité and the chicken wings".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Courteney Cox films inside jaw-dropping living room

Courteney shared the image from her stunning beach house which boasts its own swimming pool and tennis courts - and the most incredible sea views. The actress' home has a modern theme throughout, a far cry from the eclectic apartment of Monica Geller in Friends.

Courteney looked incredible in her snap, sporting a cosy autumnal knit and wearing her hair down loose in natural waves.

Her radiant complexion made her look far younger than her years – and if ranch dressing is her secret, we'll have what she's having!

READ MORE: Matthew Perry sparks reaction from his Friends co-stars with post

It’s been a tough time for Courteney, who has been forced to spend the COVID-19 lockdown without her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid.

Courteney looked radiant in her makeup-free selfie

In October, she revealed she still hasn't seen the Snow Patrol star. "Let's say it's been 150 days, I've cooked 145 of them," she said.

"And I haven't seen John in that many days. He left the next day after the whole country shut down - or at least [when] California did. I think maybe New York was before us."

Courteney has been spending lockdown with daughter Coco, 16

Courteney was lucky enough to have some friends who decided to go into lockdown with her and her 16-year-old daughter Coco. They have been quarantining at her stunning Malibu home.

"I've had these two friends," she added. "They were gonna quarantine with me, which is great because if I can't be with John, I don't wanna be just by myself with Coco. I'm a little chicken."

RELATED: Courteney Cox shares swimsuit selfie with lookalike daughter

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.