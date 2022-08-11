Jennifer Aniston and 8 more celebrities who have a side-hustle flipping homes

They may have successful careers in the worlds of film, TV and music, but these stars are all earning additional impressive incomes through real estate.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Ellen DeGeneres have all got a passion for interior design, and regularly invest their money into properties which they renovate and transform into A-list worthy residences before selling them on – often at a huge profit. Get to know more about the celebrity side hustle that is earning these celebrities millions…

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston has previously admitted if she wasn't an actress, she'd loved to be an interior designer, and she definitely appears to have the talent for it. The Friends star has bought and renovated several properties before selling them on at a profit, including her former marital home with Brad Pitt, which was put on the market for £34million in 2020, and still features the heated marble flooring, pub and private screening room the former couple installed when they lived there.

Courteney Cox

Just like her BFF Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox has already established herself as a talented house renovator, and is known for putting a modern spin on historic properties without removing any of their character. Some of her projects include a $5.45million (£4.2million) property she bought and renovated in 2004, before listing it on the market at $20million (£15.4million). That's an impressive profit!

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia have become known for their incredible real estate empire, having bought and renovated several properties in California at the estimated cost of $145million (£111.8million). However, she doesn't see it as a side hustle, as she previously admitted she doesn't intentionally buy houses to sell them on. "I've never bought to sell. I always say: This is it. I'm never moving.' People laugh at me now," she told The New York Times.

Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan's husband Mark Wright appears to have a passion for real estate, and previously converted a seven-bedroom Essex mansion that he had bought for £1,050,000 into four separate homes, bagging him an estimated £5million. Along with wife Michelle Keegan, Mark is currently constructing his dream home in Essex, and has been keeping fans updated every step of the way.

Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne's talent for flipping homes landed her a TV show, called Sharon Flipping Osbourne. "What most people don’t know about me is that I flip houses, and I’m damn good at it," Sharon told ET in 2017. The former X Factor judge says she has made millions from overhauling homes in Los Angeles and selling them to other celebrities.

Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick has such a passion for real estate he has even had his own reality TV show, Flip It Like Disick, dedicated to his high-end home projects. Scott has bought a few properties within the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles, including a luxury home that he listed for $6.89million (£5.3million) only 18 months after buying it for $3.23million (£2.49million).

Jeremy Renner

Avengers actor Jeremy Renner also has a successful side career selling houses alongside his friend and business partner Kristoffer Winters. The Oscar nominee once admitted that he was previously making more money renovating properties than he was from acting, but after landing a string of high-profile roles, Jeremy admitted he wasn't sure how much time he would have to dedicate to his passion going forward. But judging by his Instagram posts, he's been making time to continue pursuing house renovation as a second career.

Vanilla Ice

Not only has Vanilla Ice been flipping houses for more than 20 years, he has also showcased his passion in a TV show called The Vanilla Ice Project on the DIY Network in the US. Speaking about successful careers in both music and property, he told CNBC: "They're both pretty good, to be honest with you. The great thing is I found another passion that does make money."

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo have joined forces to buy and sell a few properties at a profit since getting married. In 2017, the couple sold their home in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles for sale just a few months after they bought it, bagging them a profit of $900,000 (around £665,000).

