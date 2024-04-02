Ed Sheeran's impressive £3.75m 'Sheeran-ville' estate has its own pub

He's a multiple award-winning, platinum-selling and stadium-filling artist everyone knows and loves, so it's no wonder that the hugely successful Ed Sheeran has managed to channel his fortune into purchasing a nice home or two.

In fact, the 'Shape of You' singer has more than an average A-list property portfolio. Ed is reported to own a total of 27 apartments, houses, and mansions worth an estimated £57million ($78million).

Despite his vast property portfolio and his constant touring on the road, the global superstar spends the majority of his time in Suffolk, England, with his wife Cherry Seaborn and their daughters, Lyra Antarctica, age three, and their youngest Jupiter, who will turn two in May.

© JMEnternational Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn during The BRIT Awards 2022

Having a home in the Suffolk countryside means that the musician can still pop down the road to watch his beloved football team Ipswich Town, which is exactly what he did over the Easter weekend.

Ed and Cherry's sprawling estate is worth £3.75million ($5million) and even has the nickname "Sheeran-ville". The 'Bad Habits' singer has bought several houses on the Suffolk site. It also includes a lake, a treehouse, an underground music room, a chapel and even a pub.

Inside Ed Sheeran's multi-million countryside estate

Acres of land © Instagram This photo shows Ed standing in the garden of their home in Suffolk and it's clear they have a generous amount of land. Elsewhere, the estate is comprised of a modern detached farmhouse, complete with a billiards room and recording studio, a 16th-century Grade II-listed farmhouse, a four-bedroom home in front of the farmhouse, and another bungalow, all of which he has purchased over the past eight years. In addition, Ed has a unique treehouse with a living room, study and TV room, and a four-car garage that looks like a barn.

Anyone for a pint? © Instagram This photo shows a pub bench in the garden of Ed's estate and, fittingly, shows two pint glasses sitting on top. In the background, the patio can be seen as well as the huge lawn. We bet Ed and Cherry love nothing more than hanging out here in the summer.



Unique style © Instagram Fans of Ed will know that he has his own trademark style when it comes to his clothes, art and tattoos and he's extended this to his home designs too. Ed previously gave fans a look inside one of the rooms of his home where he has an oversized teddy of a Pokemon character, Snorlax, and a tribute to his local area of Suffolk on the wall with a large print. There's also a big shelving unit, perfect for storage.

At-home studio © Instagram As one of the world's best-selling artists, it's not surprising that Ed has a studio at home so he can head to work and make number-one singles super easily. During a performance of one of his songs posted on Instagram, Ed stood in a wooden recording studio which is thought to be located on the property. He has everything he needs to write, record and perform here, including state-of-the-art mixing tables, multiple instruments, soundproof booths, and comfortable seating for sitting and writing. We suspect this is his favourite part of the house.

Quirky designs © Instagram Ed shared a video at home to his Instagram which showed a glimpse into the design choices he and Cherry have made for their family home. We love their green wallpaper covered in flowers and their cool orange sconces on the wall.



London kitchen © Instagram But that's not all, as Ed and Cherry are also the owners of a £19.8 million ($27 million) home in Notting Hill, which he revealed a rare peek inside in his music video for Put It All On Me a few years ago. The clip showed the couple dancing in their kitchen, which has matt white cabinets and integrated ovens, with marble worktops and splashbacks, and an island unit for extra food preparation and storage space.



Ed bought the property in 2018 and is also said to have bought the two houses next door in a bid to prevent any complaints about noise from his neighbours.

The savvy singer owns a reported 22 properties in London, most of which he rents out, including a pair of flats in Battersea, three apartments in Whitechapel, and two properties in Covent Garden.