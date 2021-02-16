Simon Cowell's go-to £20million Barbados home is astonishing - and Elton John has also visited

The luxurious villa where Simon Cowell is believed to have stayed in Barbados was listed on the market for a huge £19.7million ($25million) in October 2020, and it looks to still be for sale. Cove Spring House is a ten-bedroom beachfront villa that has not only hosted Simon, but also British royalty including Prince Harry, and other celebrities such as Elton John, Hugh Grant, Rihanna, Nicole Kidman and Rod Stewart. Simon was even reported to have viewed the house for buying when it first became available last year. It has not yet been confirmed whether he decided to go ahead.
The 20,000 square foot villa was even used by Simon as his Judges' Houses base during previous series of The X Factor, so it's easy to see why this iconic retreat has such a big asking price.
Prince Harry visited Cove Spring House during a trip to Barbados in January 2010, where he was joined by Prince Seesio of Lesotho to launch the Sentebale Polo Cup at nearby Apes Hill Polo Club. The villa is located on a 1.3-acre estate in the St James district of Barbados, with beautiful views over the sea.
With its own private gym, Jacuzzi, spa and cinema room, and an idyllic location next to the beach, you would have little reason to leave, but should you want to go and explore, the historic towns of Holetown and Speightstown are nearby, as are the championship golf courses at Sandy Lane and Apes Hill.
There are also 19 full-time staff on-site to cater to your every need and maintain the beachfront villa to the highest standards. Take a look through the gallery to see more of the property.