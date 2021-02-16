﻿
11 Photos | Homes

Simon Cowell's go-to £20million Barbados home is astonishing - and Elton John has also visited

Cove Spring House was even used by Simon as his Judges' Houses base on X Factor

Simon Cowell's go-to £20million Barbados home is astonishing - and Elton John has also visited
You're reading

Simon Cowell's go-to £20million Barbados home is astonishing - and Elton John has also visited

1/11
Next

Lidl shoppers go wild for bargain houseplants - and they start at £1.69
Bridie Wilkins
1-Cove-Spring-House-outside
1/11

The luxurious villa where Simon Cowell is believed to have stayed in Barbados was listed on the market for a huge £19.7million ($25million) in October 2020, and it looks to still be for sale. Cove Spring House is a ten-bedroom beachfront villa that has not only hosted Simon, but also British royalty including Prince Harry, and other celebrities such as Elton John, Hugh Grant, Rihanna, Nicole Kidman and Rod Stewart. Simon was even reported to have viewed the house for buying when it first became available last year. It has not yet been confirmed whether he decided to go ahead.

The 20,000 square foot villa was even used by Simon as his Judges' Houses base during previous series of The X Factor, so it's easy to see why this iconic retreat has such a big asking price.

RELATED: The most beautiful holiday homes owned by the royal family

Prince Harry visited Cove Spring House during a trip to Barbados in January 2010, where he was joined by Prince Seesio of Lesotho to launch the Sentebale Polo Cup at nearby Apes Hill Polo Club. The villa is located on a 1.3-acre estate in the St James district of Barbados, with beautiful views over the sea.

With its own private gym, Jacuzzi, spa and cinema room, and an idyllic location next to the beach, you would have little reason to leave, but should you want to go and explore, the historic towns of Holetown and Speightstown are nearby, as are the championship golf courses at Sandy Lane and Apes Hill.

There are also 19 full-time staff on-site to cater to your every need and maintain the beachfront villa to the highest standards. Take a look through the gallery to see more of the property.

Loading the player...
2/11

WATCH: Simon Cowell shares glimpse of immaculate garden at Malibu beach house

2-Cove-Spring-House-hallway
3/11

The villa has the most impressive entrance hall, with a mezzanine balcony and dazzling chandelier hanging down from the middle of the double-height ceiling. Flooded with light from the glass doors and large windows, the hallway leads through to the living room via a large open archway.

READ: Simon Cowell's Malibu beach house will make you green with envy

3-Cove-Spring-House-living-room
4/11

The property has exposed brickwork and stone flooring in this main entertainment room, which has a set of double doors leading out onto the terrace and has stunning sea views.

MORE: Inside Princess Diana's former holiday home in the Bahamas

4-Cove-Spring-House-terrace
5/11

We can't think of a better spot to sit and unwind than on this covered terrace, which has been furnished with three sofas overlooking the ocean beyond.

MORE: Simon Cowell adding huge feature to his £15million London home

5-Cove-Spring-House-bedroom
6/11

There are ten bedrooms within the villa, including this suite, which has a four-poster bed and muted monochrome interiors.

6-Cove-Spring-House-bathroom
7/11

One of the bathrooms features a large bathtub with marble surround, high ceilings and his and hers sinks.

7-Cove-Spring-House-pool-views
8/11

The swimming pool and outdoor terrace is truly breathtaking, with an amazing vantage point over the ocean, and an array of sun loungers and seating areas.

8-Cove-Spring-House-bar
9/11

Guests including Prince Harry can even enjoy a tipple at the villa's own bar, which is lined by four stools and also has another comfy seating area to one side.

9-Cove-Spring-House-home-cinema
10/11

Should visitors fancy a movie night, they can relax in the villa's home cinema, which is furnished with red velvet armchairs and has an entertainment system with plenty of films to choose from.

GALLERY: Celebrities with their own amazing home cinemas

10-Cove-Spring-House-gym
11/11

There is also a home gym within the villa, equipped with everything from cross trainers and treadmills to rowing machines and free weights.

FEELING INSPIRED? The most luxurious Air BnBs are in the UK and feel like royalty

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.