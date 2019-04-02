Kris Jenner's $12million Palm Springs pad is the holy grail of holiday homes

Kris Jenner may have a vast Hidden Hills mansion, but she also has a lavish property in Palm Springs which she uses as a holiday home. The $12million (£9million) house has featured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians as well as on the momager's Instagram feed. From its impressive outside space to its ultra-stylish interiors, it will blow you away…
Based in the exclusive Madison Club, the property has seven bedrooms and spans 11,000-square-feet, offering more than enough space for Kris to host her children Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kendall and Kylie. "I knew my mom bought a gorgeous house in Palm Springs – I don't think I imagined just how spectacular," Khloe said upon visiting the property for the first time. "It's breathtaking." We can't help but agree! Scroll through the gallery to see more…