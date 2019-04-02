﻿
6 Photos | Homes

Kris Jenner's $12million Palm Springs pad is the holy grail of holiday homes

Kris' holiday home is another world

26 best patio heaters & fire pits for your garden to keep you warm this season
Chloe Best
Kris Jenner may have a vast Hidden Hills mansion, but she also has a lavish property in Palm Springs which she uses as a holiday home. The $12million (£9million) house has featured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians as well as on the momager's Instagram feed. From its impressive outside space to its ultra-stylish interiors, it will blow you away…

Based in the exclusive Madison Club, the property has seven bedrooms and spans 11,000-square-feet, offering more than enough space for Kris to host her children Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kendall and Kylie. "I knew my mom bought a gorgeous house in Palm Springs – I don't think I imagined just how spectacular," Khloe said upon visiting the property for the first time. "It's breathtaking." We can't help but agree! Scroll through the gallery to see more…

To celebrate Khloe Kardashian's daughter's birthday, the matriarch shared a few family snaps of them enjoying the sunshine at her holiday residence. In one picture, the suspended beds could be seen in the porch, as well as the property's statement concrete exterior.

The sweeping views are a real highlight of this home, and the stunning landscape can be observed perfectly from the vantage point of the pool – bliss!

This luxurious living room and kitchen area is ideal for entertaining, with high ceilings, an open plan layout, and floor-to-ceiling doors leading outside. There are two relaxing seating areas featuring cream leather corner sofas and chic marble coffee tables topped with books, while there is also a long dining table and additional breakfast bar in the kitchen for entertaining. The entire space has a sophisticated neutral colour palette, with a modern white fitted kitchen, and two large fridge-freezers.

There are seven bedrooms in Kris' new home, including three master suites with the same neutral colour palette, glass doors leading outside, and cosy double beds. We can't help but feel that this would make the ideal base for Kim, Kanye and the rest of the family when Coachella starts in April.

The Kardashian-Jenners can make the most of their relaxing time in the California desert at this gorgeous pool and terrace area, with a large covered dining table and separate bar area, a huge swimming pool and loungers boasting scenic views.

Photos courtesy of Hayu

