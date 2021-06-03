Gameshow hosts' stunning homes: Ben Shephard, Bradley Walsh, Richard Osman and more

British television has its fair share of dazzling gameshows, and the hosts are some of our favourite TV personalities. From Ben Shephard's pristine family home through to Alan Carr's zany property, take a look around the houses of these top gameshow presenters…
Bradley Walsh
The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh lives in a £2.5million barn conversion in Epping, Essex with his wife Donna Derby and their son Barney. Although the star isn't one for showing off his lavish home, we have seen glimpses via his television appearances.
He joined Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning to celebrate his 60th birthday, and he sat in a room with white walls, a wooden bookcase and a selection of framed photos hanging on the wall behind him.