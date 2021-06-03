﻿
Gameshow hosts' stunning homes: Ben Shephard, Bradley Walsh, Richard Osman and more

They've hit the jackpot with these epic properties

Rachel Avery
Photo: © ITV
British television has its fair share of dazzling gameshows, and the hosts are some of our favourite TV personalities. From Ben Shephard's pristine family home through to Alan Carr's zany property, take a look around the houses of these top gameshow presenters…

GALLERY: This Morning presenters' homes revealed: Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Ruth Langsford & Eamonn Holmes, more

Bradley Walsh

The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh lives in a £2.5million barn conversion in Epping, Essex with his wife Donna Derby and their son Barney. Although the star isn't one for showing off his lavish home, we have seen glimpses via his television appearances.

He joined Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning to celebrate his 60th birthday, and he sat in a room with white walls, a wooden bookcase and a selection of framed photos hanging on the wall behind him.

Photo: © ITV
Bradley also showed off his shed where he keeps various tools, musical instruments, and Christmas decorations. He also has two comfy chairs in there, making it the perfect secret hideout!

Photo: © Instagram
Ben Shephard

Tipping Point star Ben Shephard lives with his wife Annie and their two sons in Richmond, London, and their family home is seriously stylish.  Their open plan living room and dining room is flooded with natural light via the French doors and it features lots of colour-pop furniture.

WOW: Celebrity chefs' jaw-dropping homes: James Martin, Gordon Ramsay, Tom Kerridge and more

Photo: © Instagram
As a keen gardener, Ben has been growing his own fruit and vegetables, and also has his own gin bench and fire pit where he can sit and relax. He has also used his lovely garden for outdoor workouts during the pandemic.

LOOK: Beautiful celebrity gardens perfect for summer

Photo: © Instagram
Alan Carr

Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow is all about nostalgia and Alan's retro home also has real vintage vibes. The comedian used to reside in London, but he swapped city life for a country residence in Kent with his husband Paul Drayton. Chatty Man star Alan rarely shows off his house, but every now and again, his fans get a look inside his creatively styled home.

When Alan posted a selfie to his Instagram followers, he showed off a giant mural on the wall. The Liechtenstein-esque piece, which covers most of the wall, features the star's iconic dark framed glasses leaving no doubts about the subject of the art.

Photo: © ITV
During a Lorraine interview, Alan revealed one of the bedrooms at his countryside retreat. His cottage has wooden beams and the walls have been covered in a vintage-style wallpaper.

Photo: © Instagram
Richard Osman

House of Games star and best-selling author Richard Osman has just treated himself to a brand new home and he has proudly shown off parts of it on Instagram. One upload was off his immaculate looking bathroom, but as well as compliments from his followers, some were concerned that the 6ft7 presenter would not fit in his freestanding tub!

Photo: © Instagram
Another image of his gorgeous new home revealed a bedroom with what appears to be parquet flooring and a large bay window with leafy views.

Photo: © Instagram
Anita Rani

The Answer Trap presenter Anita Rani lives in London with her Bhupi Reha and her Victorian home has been a labour of love. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, she admitted that she finds it a big compliment when her friends say her home is really cosy. In an Instagram picture, she is seen snuggling up to the fire, and we agree – it looks all levels of cosy!

MORE: Countryfile's Helen Skelton gives us an exclusive tour of epic home – watch

Photo: © Instagram
Her beautiful garden has a mix of paving and grass, as well as a pergola, and she has decorated it with plenty of plants to add interest.

Photo: © Instagram
Jason Manford

Unbeatable host Jason Manford has a mammoth family home, and he often shows it off via social media. When the family moved in in December 2020, Jason still managed to make it look homely by adding a Christmas tree to the middle of the building work. The photograph showed off the open-plan area and gorgeous skylight.

Photo: © Instagram
While watching television one day, Jason revealed his bold living room design which features a striking gallery wall with a rainbow of colours surrounding the TV set.

