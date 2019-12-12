Buy It Now For Christmas star Rylan Clark-Neal shares a look inside his dreamy kitchen Find out where it's from!

Rylan Clark-Neal is certainly in the festive spirit - he's even fronting Channel 4's new show Buy It Now For Christmas - so, of course, we wanted to see where he would be enjoying his holiday celebrations later this month. In July, he gave viewers a sneak peek inside his home while he starred on Celebrity Gogglebox with his mum. Filming took place in the gorgeous open plan living room and kitchen in the home he shares with his husband Dan Neal.

Earlier in the year, Rylan gave his Instagram followers a better look at the kitchen, after revealing he had spent all morning cleaning, leaving it spotless. The photo garnered a lot of attention from his followers and famous friends including Andrea McLean, who hit 'like' on the snap. Many fans recommended the This Morning presenter follow cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch for more inspiration, while others requested more photos of the home he shares with husband Dan.

Rylan Clark-Neal shared a look inside his spotless kitchen

Rylan revealed his kitchen is from Wren Kitchens, and it features modern dark Italian Concrete cabinets with integrated oven and an American-style fridge/freezer that was surrounded by glass-fronted wine stores that appear to be filled with an array of wines and cans of beer. A coffee machine is also visible in the background, while the white Milano Countour island unit offers extra food preparation and cooking space.

The 30-year-old has ensured his pristine kitchen is perfectly styled, with a chrome pendant light hanging over the hob, a glass jar to one side, and a cake stand topped with colourful cupcakes to the other. Meanwhile, a glass vase filled with fresh blooms takes pride of place at the centre of the island unit. "When you do a deep kitchen clean… since 7am," Rylan captioned the snap.

The Celebrity Gogglebox star is evidently proud of his kitchen

Rylan and his husband live in a five-bedroom house in Essex, which even features the Celebrity Big Brother chair from when he won the series in 2013, in his very own Diary Room. He previously shared a look inside the property on Through the Keyhole, and has said of the home: "My best move was definitely buying my house just around the corner from my mum. It was a bungalow with a loft that we've converted into a five-bed Essex palais."

