Howie Mandel's immaculate home is a work of art

Comedian Howie Mandel lights up the panel on America's Got Talent, but when he's not making us laugh on screen, you'll usually find him doing the same thing over on TikTok. The star records many videos from his US home – allowing fans to see inside its amazing walls.
Howie and his wife Terry recently sold their Hollywood Hills farmhouse for $9.5million after designing the property from scratch. People reported they purchased the house for $2.62million in 2018 and transformed it into a six-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion with a movie theatre, bar, gym, office, glass-enclosed wine room, swimming pool and spa.
The house the couple is living in at the moment is uniquely shaped and immaculately designed throughout, and, of course, with Howie's dislike of germs, it is sparkling clean. Take a look around…