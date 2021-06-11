Howie Mandel's immaculate home is a work of art

﻿
America's Got Talent judge Howie lives with his wife Terry

Rachel Avery
Comedian Howie Mandel lights up the panel on America's Got Talent, but when he's not making us laugh on screen, you'll usually find him doing the same thing over on TikTok. The star records many videos from his US home – allowing fans to see inside its amazing walls.

Howie and his wife Terry recently sold their Hollywood Hills farmhouse for $9.5million after designing the property from scratch. People reported they purchased the house for $2.62million in 2018 and transformed it into a six-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion with a movie theatre, bar, gym, office, glass-enclosed wine room, swimming pool and spa.

The house the couple is living in at the moment is uniquely shaped and immaculately designed throughout, and, of course, with Howie's dislike of germs, it is sparkling clean. Take a look around…

Howie Mandel's kitchen

The AGT judge filmed inside his open-plan kitchen, which has wooden cabinets and cream worktops. Terry was sitting at the island unit while a dining table and black chandelier could be seen in the background.

Howie crept up on his wife one day while filming a TikTok video and this offered up an alternative look at the huge cooking space with beautiful garden views and an oven fit for a king!

Howie Mandel's reception room

While filming a video of his wife, Howie revealed a traditionally decorated room within his home. It features a large, dark round wooden table, a tapestry rug, a grandfather clock and arched entranceways. In the other room, which is just visible, a balcony can be seen as well as formal furniture.

Howie Mandel's staircase

Perhaps one of the most impressive spaces in the house, and one of Howie's favourite to film in has to be his vast hall with sweeping staircase. The impossibly grand high ceilings with huge windows flood the space with light and the tiled floors and wooden beams give it a rustic feel.

In this space, the star has a large piano and a huge potted plant growing up through the spiral staircase which features the most impressive iron bannisters.

