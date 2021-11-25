﻿
Demi Lovato sold $8.3m mansion that was plagued with bad memories – see inside





Singer Demi Lovato owned a Hollywood Hills mansion for four years, and finally sold it in 2020 after they put it on the market once before in 2018. The vast property, which was finalised at $8.3 million (£6million), held lots of bad memories for the star so we're not surprised that Demi parted ways with it.

Sadly, it was where Demi took an overdose in 2018, and the property was also deemed unliveable before the singer even moved in due to a horror landslide in the area!

Despite the rocky times, the residence itself is very impressive, featuring three storeys, four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two walk-in wardrobes, a games room, a swimming pool and a sky lounge overlooking the prestigious neighbourhood. Take a look around…

The ground-floor living room
The ground-floor living room

On the ground floor, a minimalist living room opens out on to a courtyard with artificial greenery via floor-to-ceiling glass doors. There's also a tiled terrace.

The double-height living room
The double-height living room

Upstairs, there’s another living room spanning the height of floors two and three. This one opens on to a balcony overlooking the Hollywood Hills. The listing on realtor.com said, “The light-filled, open floor plan offers custom design with a double-height living room, Fleetwood pocket doors, and floor-to-ceiling windows revealing the panoramic, city views.”

The sky lounge
The sky lounge

On the “upper club level”, a bar and games room opens out on to a spacious terrace complete with glass balcony and modern furniture. In the games room, you’ll find a pool table, and two large flat-screen televisions. According to the former listing, the residence is located at the end of a quiet road above the famed Chateau Marmont with the sky lounge offering an escape from "the excitement of Sunset Strip".

The bedroom
The bedroom

One of four bedrooms, the master suite features its own sitting room, two walk-in wardrobes and an ensuite. The windows span two walls for panoramic views like those downstairs.

The kitchen
The kitchen

Marble countertops, an extra large island and an outdoor grill make up the kitchen. Once outside and past the swimming pool, you’ll also find a rustic-style gazebo designed for entertaining dinner guests.

The swimming pool
The swimming pool

The zero-edge swimming pool sits next to a lounge area and an outdoor bar. There are modern chairs and sun loungers in keeping with the contemporary design that runs throughout the house. 

