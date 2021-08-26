Demi Lovato’s massive new tattoo needs to be seen to be believed We did not see this coming…

Days after celebrating her birthday in a sheer white swimsuit, Demi Lovato took things a step further and inked a huge tattoo on her hand. The tattoo, which the Confident singer showed off in her Instagram Story early Thursday morning, reads "Love will live forever in the infinite universe," and has stars and planets surrounding it.

"THANK YOU @_dr_woo_ for making exactly what I asked for!!! It’s perfect!!! Lyrics by @beautifulchorus,” Demi captioned the photo and added the song “Infinite Universe” by Beautiful Chorus to the post.

Demi shared a radiant selfie and put her tattoo on display

The words on her hand are a lyric from the song. Demi went on to share a stunning selfie that showed her placing her tattooed hand near her mouth, showing off her black nail polish and glowing skin.

The superstar songstress went casual-chic for the photo, rocking a cleavage-baring black tank topped with a white button-down shirt. Demi looked gorgeous as she posed in a dressing room with her short hair slicked in a sleek style.

Demi's tattoo is from a lyric in Beautiful Chorus' Infinite Universe

Demi’s post comes just a day after she wowed fans in a rainbow-striped mini dress cinched at the waist with a gold belt, a look that gave us total retro vibes. The music star paired the dress with platform metallic heels, and gold hoops, and struck a fierce pose with her hand on her hip as she stood outside.

"Made some magic w @angelokritikos yesterday," she captioned the photo.

Fans raved over the snap, with one writing: "Lemme borrow that dress thoooo?!?" Another added: "Glam on POINT", while an additional fan chimed in, "THE OUTFIT".

Demi stunned in a rainbow-striped mini dress that made fans go wild

Although Demi didn’t reveal who designed her dress, we’re keeping our eyes peeled for those details.

The entertainer recently rang in her 29th birthday with another style statement - a sheer white swimsuit, which she sported while laying on a beach in the Maldives.

It’s clear Demi is kicking off a new year of life in a major way - and we love it!

