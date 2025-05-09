Michelle Obama convinced me I can finally be selfish in midlife

Don’t know about you, but I can’t conceive of making a choice that doesn’t take into account the needs of others.

A swift drink, a cheeky dinner, a mini break, a quick work meeting, a run around the park - all occasions that currently need to fit in around the requirements of my children, dog, mother, boyfriend and work (not necessarily in that order).

A simple, ‘Can you meet for coffee on Saturday?’ involves a game of diary Jenga. Looking at a wall planner and checking in with my offspring (who will be very vague about their taxi service needs until it’s too late and I’ve made arrangements, and then they will be very specific indeed).

I distinctly remember the first time, post the birth of my son, I realised I was no longer free to do as I pleased.

© Instagram Rosie Green discussed the responsibility that comes with motherhood

He was asleep in his crib, and I wanted to go to the corner shop. I knew it would be cruel (and foolhardy) to wake him, but I really wanted some Hula Hoops. I contemplated leaving him for that ten-minute round trip, but I knew that was wrong. And unsafe.

Weeks before he was born, I had been planning a week's spa trip to the US for work. As if! I couldn’t be more than 5 metres away from him for longer than a minute.

Say HELLO! to your Second Act HELLO!'s Second Act is a newsletter for women in midlife and beyond. It's completely free to sign up and is a one-stop-shop for advice and inspiration on the issues our Second Act community have told us matter most: health, relationships, travel, menopause, divorce, careers, finance and more. SIGN UP

Twenty years later, I have a lot more freedom, but still considerably less than my pre-children self did.

Michelle Obama, 61, just told Jay Shetty on his podcast On Purpose that "for the first time, every choice that I’m making is completely mine. I don’t have the excuse of 'my kids need this, my husband needs that, or my country needs that.'"

© Getty Images Michelle Obama revealed she's in another phase in life after daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama moved out

She is proud of having 'launched' her daughters, who are now in their mid-twenties and are living together in LA. She has set up a film, TV and podcast production company, which recently produced a reality dating programme that wasn’t her husband’s taste, but she did it anyway.

Michelle said she "believes this is a whole other phase in life for me." #goals.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The HELLO! columnist is preparing for more freedom when her kids move out

Whilst I will miss my children when the time comes for them to leave home, Michelle has made me feel excited about the liberation that will bring.

Now, if you’ll all excuse me, I’m just off for some Hula Hoops.